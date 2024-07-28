Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

New Google TV Streamer in the works that ditches Chromecast name, embraces new design
Upcoming Google TV Streamer | Image credit — 9to5Google

The rumored 4K Chromecast with Google TV that was documented back in April appears to be taking a new form. Dubbed the "Google TV Streamer," this in-development device isn't your typical Chromecast dongle that plugs discreetly into your TV. Instead, it's designed to sit on a table or shelf, with a unique slanted pill shape and a wide base that vaguely resembles a miniature Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock.

The accompanying remote has also been redesigned. It's slightly longer than the previous version, with a relocated volume rocker and a dedicated mute button. Shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix, along with power and a "Magic" button, round out the changes.

The new Google TV streamer with its remote | Images credit — 9to5Google

This new design marks a departure from the Chromecast name, as the device is simply called the Google TV Streamer. It's unclear whether Google will continue selling the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), but the name change follows a similar trend, with "Google Cast" replacing "Chromecast built-in" earlier this year.

What's Under the Hood?

The Google TV Streamer may have already made an appearance at the FCC under Quanta Computer's account, a company that has previously manufactured Google's Pixel devices. The device's model name matches Google's usual naming conventions, and the FCC ID label is laser etched on the bottom.

The FCC filing describes the device as a "wireless device" and shows a setup involving an HDMI cable, Ethernet cable, and USB cables. This suggests the device might have USB-C and Ethernet ports. There's also mention of "full connection mode" with Ethernet and HDMI connected, as well as a "stand-alone mode."

In terms of wireless connectivity, the Google TV Streamer supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, and Thread. The Thread radio allows the device to communicate directly with compatible smart home devices, similar to the Pixel 9 series. Notably absent is UWB, which would have been useful for a Tap to Cast feature on the device's large surface.

FCC and connectivity info found on for the new streamer | Images credit — 9to5Google

Power and Ports

The power source for the device remains unclear. It's uncertain whether there's a second USB-C port or if Google is using a barrel plug, which is common in recent smart home devices from the company. So far, these are the expected specs:

  • Form Factor: Set-top box/table-top design
  • Remote: Redesigned with relocated volume rocker and mute button
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Thread
  • Possible Ports: HDMI, USB-C, Ethernet
  • Name: Google TV Streamer

This new Google TV Streamer represents a significant shift for Google's streaming hardware. It ditches the dongle form factor in favor of a more traditional set-top box design, introduces a new remote, and drops the Chromecast branding.

The device's full capabilities remain to be seen, but the inclusion of Thread and potential for multiple ports suggest a more versatile and powerful streaming experience. This is definitely looking like something I will want in my living room.
