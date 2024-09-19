Google TV expands free content with enhanced FreePlay app

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google TV is stepping up its game in the free streaming arena with a revamped FreePlay app experience. This dedicated app, previously a hidden gem for accessing free channels, now takes center stage with a prominent shortcut on the Google TV home screen. This move signals Google's direction for the Google TV platform, providing users with an easy and engaging way to access a wide variety of free content.

The redesigned FreePlay app introduces a more intuitive interface, allowing users to navigate through the extensive channel library with more ease. One of the most useful additions is the ability to sort channels by genre, making it more straightforward to discover content that aligns with your interests. The new "Favorites" section lets you curate a personalized list of go-to channels, and the "Recents" section provides quick access to channels you've recently watched.

Google TV's FreePlay app experience. | Images credit — 9to5Google

In addition to the interface overhaul, Google TV is expanding its free channel offerings with the addition of seven new channels. These additions bring the total count to an impressive 157 channels. The new lineup includes a mix of genres, from the calming landscapes of The Bob Ross Channel to the side-splitting humor of Comedy Dynamics. Sports fans can catch the action with Dazn Ringside and Dazn Women's Football, while those seeking heartwarming content can tune in to Dove Channel.

The updated FreePlay app is currently being rolled out gradually, so it might not be immediately available to all users. However, it's expected to reach everyone in the coming days. For those of us who love discovering new shows and movies without the burden of subscription fees, this update is a welcome one.

Google TV's revamped FreePlay app, along with the expanded channel lineup, promises to make free streaming even more accessible and enjoyable. It's a win-win for both casual viewers and avid cord-cutters that don't necessarily want to use Netflix, Hulu, or other popular streaming services. With this update, Google TV strengthens its position as a comprehensive entertainment hub, offering a blend of free and premium content to cater to every viewer's needs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

