Google TV expands free content with enhanced FreePlay app

In addition to the interface overhaul, Google TV is expanding its free channel offerings with the addition of seven new channels. These additions bring the total count to an impressive 157 channels. The new lineup includes a mix of genres, from the calming landscapes of The Bob Ross Channel to the side-splitting humor of Comedy Dynamics. Sports fans can catch the action with Dazn Ringside and Dazn Women's Football, while those seeking heartwarming content can tune in to Dove Channel.The updated FreePlay app is currently being rolled out gradually, so it might not be immediately available to all users. However, it's expected to reach everyone in the coming days. For those of us who love discovering new shows and movies without the burden of subscription fees, this update is a welcome one.