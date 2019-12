Google is back with cool new Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals ahead of Christmas

Normally available for $799 and $899, the "pure Google" handsets scored a whole bunch of compelling discounts at a number of major carriers and retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the most notable of which were perhaps the 200 bucks you could shave off the aforementioned list prices with absolutely no strings attached by shopping directly from the search giant













While that particular deal expired precisely one week ago, a fresh Google Store promotion took its place yesterday, December 4, running through the end of day Saturday, December 14. Not quite as irresistible as its forerunner, this brings the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 down to as little as $699, with the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL now setting you back $749 and up. In other words, the small version is $100 cheaper than usual, while the larger model can be had at $150 off list in both 64 and 128GB storage configurations.





Sold unlocked for use on your GSM or CDMA network of choice across the nation, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are technically available in three paint jobs, although the "Oh So Orange" limited edition of the more compact phone can only be had with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room at the time of this writing, while the same snazzy version of the XL device is listed as out of stock altogether.





The same $100 and $150 discounts can be claimed right now at Best Buy and Amazon as well with no expiration date listed (which could be a good or a bad thing), and the former retailer will allow you to save even more with upfront activation on select networks.

Google didn't exactly set the world on fire with its latest announcement of two high-end phones running stock software on top of unimpressive hardware, but at the right prices, it's certainly difficult to argue with the appeal of the Snapdragon 855-powered Pixel 4 and 4 XL when taking into consideration their stellar camera performance , beautiful OLED screens, and the jumbo-sized variant's solid battery life.