Google is back with cool new Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals ahead of Christmas
While that particular deal expired precisely one week ago, a fresh Google Store promotion took its place yesterday, December 4, running through the end of day Saturday, December 14. Not quite as irresistible as its forerunner, this brings the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 down to as little as $699, with the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL now setting you back $749 and up. In other words, the small version is $100 cheaper than usual, while the larger model can be had at $150 off list in both 64 and 128GB storage configurations.
Sold unlocked for use on your GSM or CDMA network of choice across the nation, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are technically available in three paint jobs, although the "Oh So Orange" limited edition of the more compact phone can only be had with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room at the time of this writing, while the same snazzy version of the XL device is listed as out of stock altogether.
