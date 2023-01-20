Surprise! Google releases Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 to fix key 5G Pixel bug





Weighing in at only 9MB, the update contains just two bug fixes although they are rather important. One exterminates a bug that prevented devices from automatically connecting to a 5G network even when one was available. The second bug fix corrected an issue where devices did not drop or reset an existing, encrypted Bluetooth connection after receiving a command to disable link-layer encryption for that connection.

Google releases a surprising QPR Beta update to fix a pair of important bugs







The new update is build number T2B2.221216.008 and is available to those with the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. If your compatible Pixel model is already subscribed to the Android 13 QPR Beta program, all you need to do is go to Settings > System > System update .









If you're interested in joining the Beta program, we will tell you how to do it. Just keep in mind that it is not a stable release although not as unstable as Android developer previews or betas for unreleased Android versions. If you do sign up, you cannot exit the Beta program without wiping your device until you've installed the upcoming stable version of Android 13 QPR2 which should be released on March 6th.





So if you do sign up for the beta, you'll only have a tad longer than six weeks to use the Beta until the stable version will be released; once you install it, you'll be free to exit the beta program without any penalty. But first, let's get you into the program. Go to www.google.com/android/beta or tap on this link . Press the button that says "View your eligible devices" and you'll see a photo of the Pixel model you use. Underneath that image is a box that says Opt-in. Press it and follow the rest of the directions.

How you can join the Android 13 QPR2 Beta program







Settings > System > System update and the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 update should be there for you to download and install. As soon as you install the stable version of Android 13 QPR2 in March (and not a moment sooner), you will have roughly one week to exit the beta program without having to wipe your phone. If you wait too long, your options won't be great. You'll have to wipe your phone to exit the Beta program or stay in the program during the Android 14 beta testing season which will be very unstable at first and last until August or September when After a few minutes, go toand the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 update should be there for you to download and install. As soon as you install the stable version of Android 13 QPR2 in March (and not a moment sooner), you will have roughly one week to exit the beta program without having to wipe your phone. If you wait too long, your options won't be great. You'll have to wipe your phone to exit the Beta program or stay in the program during the Android 14 beta testing season which will be very unstable at first and last until August or September when Google releases Android 14.





By the way, today's update won't fix the shattered glass problem on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's rear camera bars. In all seriousness, this seems to be the big issue for Pixel 7 series owners at the moment and it will be up to Google to explain why it is happening and how those impacted can exchange their damaged handset for a replacement model.





Frankly, this writer has always been against the practice of manufacturers replacing damaged handsets with refurbished units, especially if the damage was the fault of the manufacturer. But most consumers are happy just to have a major problem fixed so they don't care if the replacement unit they receive is one that was returned for an unknown reason. Is this something that bothers you? Drop me a line in the comment section and let me know.

