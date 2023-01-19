Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Pixel 7 users are furious at Google for not taking responsibility over shattered glass

Android Google Camera
Pixel 7 users are furious at Google for not taking responsibility over shattered glass
It was the day after Christmas and...no poem here. It was December 26th when we first alerted you to alarming reports from Pixel 7 series owners complaining that the glass on their phone's rear camera bar was spontaneously shattering. The complaints started to grow in number in the early days of the new year to the point where Google can no longer hide its head in the sand and needs to address this problem.

It's obvious by now that all of these Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users haven't merely dropped their devices or sat on a brick. Since the Pixel 6 line has yet to see a similar issue, the problem could be related to the aluminum used on the Pixel 7 series camera bar. And while many of the Redditors on the social media site are somewhat angry at Google over the design miscues that have led to the problem, they are furious at the company for how it has responded to their complaints.

Google says the Pixel 7 warranty doesn't include physical damage


A Reddit subscriber with the handle rsaxena6991 wrote about the glass covering the rear camera bar on his Pixel 7 Pro spontaneously shattering. He has been battling with Google ever since and he says, "However, have been struggling to get them to cover this spontaneous shattering under warranty despite sharing countless Reddit articles, google support case IDs, etc. proving that they have covered it under warranty for some customers who have faced the exact same issue. They keep saying they don't cover "physical damage."

The glass on this Pixel 7 Pro's rear camera bar has shattered - Pixel 7 users are furious at Google for not taking responsibility over shattered glass
The glass on this Pixel 7 Pro's rear camera bar has shattered

He continues by noting that he is "Absolutely gutted with this and am being asked to pay $400 to repair this via their repair centre. For reference, there was no physical impact, not did I drop my phone, exert stress, or was it subject to extreme temperature fluctuations (these are the conditions where they void warranty and not "physical damage"). So would recommend anyone planning on buying this phone to keep that in mind. This is a real problem and google is taking no ownership of this or treating consumers equitably."

This is far from the only comment that blasts Google's behavior and while the shattering of the glass itself made some Redditors hold off on purchasing a Pixel 7 model, Google's subsequent failure to act sealed the deal. Read this post by a Redditor using the name Popeye-sailor-man. "I was within hours of finally pulling the trigger on the purchase of a Pixel 7 Pro because of the current $150 discount sale; and the phone & power adapter have been languishing in my Google Store shopping cart for a week... waiting for me simply to execute the purchase."

After consuming a can of spinach, Popeye goes on to say, "But after reading all these horror stories about a) the glass breaking, and b) Google not "owning" either the issue, or responsibility for the phone's necessary, subsequent repair in forthright, fair and honest fashion, there is just no way I am going to purchase this phone. Perhaps if Google, one day (if ever) speaks to the issue, acknowledges it and, most importantly, indicates that the problem has been FULLY resolved, I might reconsider, but until then, I will stick with my relatively ancient Galaxy."

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users want Google to take responsibility


And as we said, this isn't the only post from a consumer scared off from buying a Pixel 7 series device because of Google's failure to take responsibility. Frankly, we get it. Google was pounded mercilessly for the bugfest that was the Pixel 6 line (although I must admit that I still love my Pixel 6 Pro) and rebounded to deliver one of the top phones of 2022. Google doesn't want anything to make the Pixel 7 line look bad. But unlike software bugs, no update is going to fix shattered glass.

While it is true that some of the posts on Reddit are from Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users whose phones remain intact, there is this from Reddit subscriber Sikkersky who writes, "A single thread on this subreddit alone had over 20 confirmed reports of the issue, and around 50 replies in total, indicating a significant number of affected individuals. It is unacceptable for a company as reputable as Google to produce a faulty product and for customers to have to fight for warranty coverage. It is important that the issue is addressed and that Google is held accountable for their manufacturing errors."

It seems that the ball is squarely in Google's court now.  There are a decent number of Pixel 7 series owners who are waiting to see whether they will have their phone repaired or replaced by Google for a problem, that from all appearances, the company itself has caused.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung introduces the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra crown jewel gets a full spec sheet ahead of launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless