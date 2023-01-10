Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is now available for Pixel phones

Android Software updates Google
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is now available for Pixel phones
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 (T2B2.221216.006) is now out for eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Beta Program. This update includes the January security patch, bug fixes, and performance/stability improvements.

Google has released the second beta of the second Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) to update the platform on a quarterly basis with fixes and improvements. This update follows just a week after the Pixel January update that squashed some bugs but also introduced a new Bluetooth and Android Auto bug.

Although hoped by those waiting for a fix to the Bluetooth issue, QPR2 Beta 2’s release notes do not address that, and instead lists the following as the issues that have been resolved in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2:

  • Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.
  • Fixed an issue where, after switching back to Normal video capture mode from Slow Motion mode in the Google Camera app, the app continued capturing slow-motion video if the capture speed was changed between 1/8x and 1/4x while in Slow Motion mode.

To those who are unfamiliar with QPR betas and how they differ from developer previews and regular betas, QPR builds are safe for general use and include "the next round of bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance," as well as user-facing features that are typically rolled out to Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops.



Android 13 QPR2 will be stable in March, with one more beta release scheduled for next month. If you are interested in participating, the beta can be installed over-the-air on the Pixels 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro by enrolling your device on the Android Beta for Pixel program. Once enrolled, after a few minutes, you will be able to update by going to Settings > System > System update > Check for update.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
Goodbye, AirPods and Apple Watch! Groundbreaking hybrid Huawei watch-buds give us the future now!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless