Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is now available for Pixel phones

the following as the issues that have been resolved in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2



Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where, after switching back to Normal video capture mode from Slow Motion mode in the Google Camera app, the app continued capturing slow-motion video if the capture speed was changed between 1/8x and 1/4x while in Slow Motion mode.

To those who are unfamiliar with QPR betas and how they differ from developer previews and regular betas, QPR builds are safe for general use and include "the next round of bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance," as well as user-facing features that are typically rolled out to Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops.




