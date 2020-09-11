Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Here's the canceled Barely Blue Google Pixel 4a model

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 11, 2020, 6:03 AM
Here's the canceled Barely Blue Google Pixel 4a model
The Google Pixel 4a was ultimately announced in early August and made available in one color – Just Black. Google had originally hoped to introduce the smartphone in May and offer an extra colorway – Barely Blue – though.

That version of the device has been crapped entirely, according to reports, but the folks over at 9to5Google have now obtained official 3D renders of the Barely Blue Google Pixel 4a variant.

Light blue finish paired with an orange power button


The ‘Barely Blue’ color Google chose for the device isn’t very saturated, as hinted at by the name, and ultimately resembles the ‘Kinda Blue’ finish introduced in 2018 with the Pixel 2 flagship. 

An orange-colored power button complements everything. Google had again chosen a more subtle tone with less saturation, much like the orange power button on the ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 3a and unlike the ‘Oh So Orange’ finish offered with the Pixel 4

Other than those aesthetic differences, the Barely Blue Pixel 4a is believed to be identical in every way to the Google Pixel 4a. That means it boasts a 5.8-inch OLED display coupled with an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

Sitting on the inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 and 4GB of RAM as standard. Google has added 128GB of internal storage as well, although microSD card expansion isn’t supported.

