Here's the canceled Barely Blue Google Pixel 4a model

Light blue finish paired with an orange power button

The ‘Barely Blue’ color The ‘Barely Blue’ color Google chose for the device isn’t very saturated, as hinted at by the name, and ultimately resembles the ‘Kinda Blue’ finish introduced in 2018 with the Pixel 2 flagship.





An orange-colored power button complements everything. Google had again chosen a more subtle tone with less saturation, much like the orange power button on the ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 3a and unlike the ‘Oh So Orange’ finish offered with the Pixel 4





Other than those aesthetic differences, the Barely Blue Pixel 4a is believed to be identical in every way to the Google Pixel 4a. That means it boasts a 5.8-inch OLED display coupled with an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a 12-megapixel rear camera.









Sitting on the inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 and 4GB of RAM as standard. Google has added 128GB of internal storage as well, although microSD card expansion isn’t supported.



