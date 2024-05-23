Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Google releases Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 update with bug fixes and stability improvements

Google has just dropped the next beta update for Android 14, QPR3 Beta 2.2, a minor update with improvements to both performance and stability. Those already participating in the Android 14 Beta Program can expect an over-the-air (OTA) update to roll out automatically within the next few days.

One of the key fixes addresses a frustrating issue where mobile data connections would sometimes drop, even with a strong signal. Google's release notes also detail various other tweaks that enhance overall system stability and connectivity, as well as the May 2024 security patch and version 24.06.16 of Google Play Services. Here is what is included in the changelog:

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.2 (May 2024) - Build AP21.240305.006
  • Fixed issues that sometimes caused mobile data connections to drop, even when the device was receiving a strong cellular signal. (Issue #322380000, Issue #315328193, Issue #318593420, Issue #327884305)
  • Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity.
   
If you're not yet part of the beta program and own a compatible Pixel device, you can enroll through g.co/androidbeta to receive future beta releases. Once enrolled, updates will be pushed to your device automatically, though it may take up to 24 hours for enrolled devices to receive the OTA update, and users can manually check for it in their device's settings. Devices will be automatically updated within five days if they have not received the update sooner. The compatible devices for this particular update are:


The final stable QPR3 release is slated to be released next month, making this release another minor update for those that opted back in April to remain part of the Android 14 betas rather than try out Android 15. This update is yet another refinement to the Android experience for Pixel users, as Google continues to test and develop new features that we get to try out as part of the beta program.
