iOS Android Apps Google

Google is letting you know that its Duo app has a major FaceTime feature

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 01, 2020, 6:24 PM
Google is letting you know that its Duo app has a major FaceTime feature
End-to-end-encryption. The phrase doesn't exactly roll off of your tongue, yet there is something satisfying about saying it. We recently told you that Google is testing end-to-end encryption for its Rich Communication Services (RCS) replacement for SMS and MMS on Android. After all, iOS users have enjoyed such protection when they dispatch an iMessage to another iOS user.

Besides iMessages, Apple says that FaceTime video chats are protected by end-to-end encryption. And now Google wants everyone to know that its video chat app also uses end-to-end encryption. Android Police discovered that Google is including a message when a user dials a phone number using the Duo app that says, "call is secured using end-to-end encryption" with a lock icon. The app has used e2ee (end-to-end encryption) for Duo since it was launched in 2016 and this might be the first time that many users are hearing about it. We should point out though e2ee is also mentioned on the app's Privacy in Duo page.

Some lawmakers and law enforcement officials are not happy about apps sporting end-to-end encryption because it prevents them from reading a message that they have intercepted. Only the person sending the message and the one at the receiving end will be able to decipher it.


Another change to the Duo app adds more emoji that can be sent live or via a video message. There are now ten emoji that can be sent using Duo including a wave, a heart, thumbs up, a blown kiss, praying hands, the moon, the sun, a sad face, an exclamation point, and a sign. You can use more than one emoji at the same time when you are in the middle of a live video chat or sending a video message. Duo also will soon be able to handle as many as 32 calls at one time matching FaceTime's capabilities.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
See the new features that Google Pixels are receiving today
Popular stories
Why metal phones are gone and battery life's a compromise: an interview with Huawei's lead designer
Popular stories
The Vivo X50 Pro 5G series sports unique gymbal camera stabilization and Samsung's new 50MP sensor
Popular stories
In search of the perfect compact phone: iPhone SE (2020)

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Popular stories
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Popular stories
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
Popular stories
T-Mobile future-proofs its OnePlus 8 5G with new software update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless