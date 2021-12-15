Notification Center

Google Wearables Wear

Google Pixel Watch remains elusive, but these watchfaces are real

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We’ve seen the first Pixel Watch marketing images less than two weeks ago, but Google’s smartwatch is still MIA. Instead of focusing on bringing its own wearable device on the market, the Mountain View company would rather buy a company (Fitbit) and partnership with another one (Samsung) to help improved Wear OS.

Although the Pixel Watch remains elusive to this day, new information about the smartwatch pops up now and again, which makes use believe there won’t be long until the device will eventually be greenlit.

Until that happens, 9to5google has another scoop that reveals a small part of the Pixel Watch’s software; we’re talking about what’s believed to be the watchfaces available on the wearable device.

No less than 10 different watchfaces have been uncovered within the files of the Wear OS 3 emulator, which Google launched several months ago to allow developers to make apps for the unrelease software.

One of the watchfaces has the Fitbit logo etched on it, while two of them seem to be similar with the ones seen in the internal renders of the Pixel Watch that leaked early this month. Now, these watchfaces might be available on both Fitbit and Google smartwatches, or at least they will be split among the two. Either way, feel free to check some of them out in the gallery below.

