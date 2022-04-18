 As Pixel Watch rumors heat up, Google's Fitbit Sense drops to new all-time low price - PhoneArena

Deals

As Pixel Watch rumors heat up, Google's Fitbit Sense drops to new all-time low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As Pixel Watch rumors heat up, Google's Fitbit Sense drops to new all-time low price
Acquired by Google at the very beginning of last year, Fitbit didn't exactly have an exceptional 2021, falling from fifth to seventh place in the global smartwatch vendor chart with a measly 3.8 percent market share.

Ironically, the company's year-over-year decline in sales numbers may have been caused, at least in part, by its new parent, which presumably focused on other things than developing sequels for the 2020-released Sense and Versa 3. Specifically, it looks like the mythical Pixel Watch could finally go official... at some point this year, most likely combining various Fitbit OS elements and industry-leading health monitoring tools with all the latest Wear OS goodies and features.

That makes this a perfect time for Google and Fitbit to try to improve the mainstream appeal of the feature-packed Sense, but if the two companies' newest $100 discount on a device normally available for $300 fails to excite you, perhaps an additional $20 price cut will be deep enough to do the trick.

Yes, Amazon is currently selling all three color options of the Fitbit Sense for $120 less than usual (at checkout), which officially makes the brand's best Apple Watch alternative to date cheaper than ever before. At well under two Benjamins, this bad boy is of course considerably more affordable than both the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE while also undercutting every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic model out there at the time of this writing.

With life-saving ECG technology, super-advanced stress management tools, in-depth sleep tracking, blood oxygen saturation, and every activity tracking feature known to man (and woman), the Fitbit Sense is without a doubt among the best Android smartwatches money can buy... while also offering native iOS support for easy iPhone pairing. 

In a nutshell, we really can't think of a single better wearable device than this thing at a comparable price, but if you're not a fan of full-blown smartwatches or want to spend a little less dough, you might be happy to know the Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker is currently on sale at a small but important $20 markdown from an already affordable $150 list price. 

And then you have the much less powerful but undeniably prettier Fitbit Luxe fetching 30 bucks less than its usual price of $129.95 in three decidedly eye-catching and head-turning color combinations. So, yeah, there's something for every type of bargain hunter around. 

