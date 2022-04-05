 Amazon is offering unusually high Apple Watch SE discounts across the board - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Amazon is offering unusually high Apple Watch SE discounts across the board

Adrian Diaconescu
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is offering unusually high Apple Watch SE discounts across the board
Released alongside the feature-packed Series 6 back in the fall of 2020, the decidedly lower-end and lower-cost Apple Watch SE didn't get a sequel last year... or many drastic discounts in its 18-month or so existence so far.

But just one day after 2021's premium Apple Watch Series 7 dropped to new all-time low prices in almost every single version for 24 hours only, this very well-reviewed and presumably very popular device is itself on sale at an unusually high discount in multiple different flavors.

Bargain hunters should know they're looking at yet another Amazon "deal of the day", which means it's probably a good idea to hurry if you want to save a rare 49 bucks. As far as we can tell, that's actually a completely unprecedented markdown for cellular-enabled variants in both 40 and 44mm sizes, which are normally available for $329 and $359 respectively.

Of course, $49 represents a higher percentage of the $279 and $309 list prices of GPS-only Apple Watch SE models with 40 and 44mm cases respectively, which however have been sold at slightly heftier discounts once before. Specifically, all the way back in November 2021, with said Black Friday deals unlikely to return until... the next Black Friday fall festival.

It's also important to point out that the non-cellular-equipped Apple Watch SE is available in far fewer colors at the time of this writing, so don't be shocked if those models go out of stock before this killer "deal of the day" is technically set to expire.

Still not quite affordable enough to compete against the best budget smartwatches out there, this is definitely a solid alternative to the costly Apple Watch Series 7 for iPhone users who can live without things like blood oxygen and ECG monitoring.

Powered by the same processor as the Series 5, the Apple Watch SE does come with a perfectly capable optical heart rate sensor on deck, as well as sleep tracking, a built-in compass, always-on altimeter, fall detection, top-notch water resistance, and last but certainly not least, a beautiful Retina display... by sub-$300 standards.

Related phones

Apple Watch SE (40mm) specs
Apple Watch SE (40mm) specs
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 7.x
Apple Watch SE (44mm) specs
Apple Watch SE (44mm) specs
Review
8.9
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 7.x
