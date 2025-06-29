Trump says he has “very wealthy people” ready to buy TikTok
The TikTok saga may finally be coming to a close.
In the never ending — and slightly bizarre, if I may add — saga of TikTok in the States, President Donald Trump has announced that he has people ready to acquire the app. The president made this claim in an interview on Fox News, on the “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” show.
TikTok, a very popular Chinese social media app, has been the subject of scrutiny for a long time. Many have alleged that the app is a concern for national security, as well as a propaganda tool for the CCP. As such, the app must either be banned from the U.S. entirely, or have its American operations sold to a non-Chinese entity.
TikTok was supposed to have ceased functioning Stateside a long while back, but President Trump has now extended this deadline three times. The most recent TikTok ban extension took place just under two weeks ago on June 19.
This rollercoaster may finally be coming to an end, however. President Donald Trump said today that he had some “very wealthy people” who are ready to buy the app. Trump also said that the identities of these people would be revealed in about a couple of weeks.
Some have dismissed the notion that TikTok could be used to sow civil unrest and discord amongst the American people. Others are staunchly against the continued operation of TikTok in the U.S., and want the app to be taken offline permanently.
I hope that these “very wealthy people” don’t dillydally too long, and buy TikTok so that this entire ordeal can hopefully be put behind us. Will TikTok change under new ownership like X (formerly Twitter) has under Elon Musk? Or will it remain exactly the same, and users will claim that this group of people wasted money for no reason?
Either way, it seems that the overdue ending to this story is finally almost upon us.
TikTok is primarily about short-form video content. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Personally, I’m not really a fan of the app. Its entire structure promotes shorter and shorter attention spans, and there’s some really questionable content on there. However, I’ve also never been a fan of outright banning something from an entire country, though many would argue that China does the same.
