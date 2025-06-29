Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Trump says he has “very wealthy people” ready to buy TikTok

The TikTok saga may finally be coming to a close.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
TikTok logo on a phone screen
In the never ending — and slightly bizarre, if I may add — saga of TikTok in the States, President Donald Trump has announced that he has people ready to acquire the app. The president made this claim in an interview on Fox News, on the “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” show.

TikTok, a very popular Chinese social media app, has been the subject of scrutiny for a long time. Many have alleged that the app is a concern for national security, as well as a propaganda tool for the CCP. As such, the app must either be banned from the U.S. entirely, or have its American operations sold to a non-Chinese entity.

Should TikTok be banned from the States?

Vote View Result


TikTok was supposed to have ceased functioning Stateside a long while back, but President Trump has now extended this deadline three times. The most recent TikTok ban extension took place just under two weeks ago on June 19.

This rollercoaster may finally be coming to an end, however. President Donald Trump said today that he had some “very wealthy people” who are ready to buy the app. Trump also said that the identities of these people would be revealed in about a couple of weeks.



Some have dismissed the notion that TikTok could be used to sow civil unrest and discord amongst the American people. Others are staunchly against the continued operation of TikTok in the U.S., and want the app to be taken offline permanently.

Personally, I’m not really a fan of the app. Its entire structure promotes shorter and shorter attention spans, and there’s some really questionable content on there. However, I’ve also never been a fan of outright banning something from an entire country, though many would argue that China does the same.

I hope that these “very wealthy people” don’t dillydally too long, and buy TikTok so that this entire ordeal can hopefully be put behind us. Will TikTok change under new ownership like X (formerly Twitter) has under Elon Musk? Or will it remain exactly the same, and users will claim that this group of people wasted money for no reason?

Either way, it seems that the overdue ending to this story is finally almost upon us.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 1

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and tri-fold availability leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and tri-fold availability leaked
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Gemini Live just added a key feature for talking quietly with your Android phone
Gemini Live just added a key feature for talking quietly with your Android phone
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius

Latest News

On this date 18 years ago, the world was changed forever
On this date 18 years ago, the world was changed forever
Samsung listened to you: Galaxy Z Fold 7 is ditching the “ugly” cameras
Samsung listened to you: Galaxy Z Fold 7 is ditching the “ugly” cameras
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images
Samsung Galaxy users warned to activate these security features before it’s too late
Samsung Galaxy users warned to activate these security features before it’s too late
Almost all Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 specs leaked: screen size, cameras, thickness, and weight
Almost all Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 specs leaked: screen size, cameras, thickness, and weight
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless