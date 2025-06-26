The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius

Pixel 10

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 camera changes – downgrade or smart tradeoff?

Smart move — versatility matters more than top-tier sensor Not a fan — downgrading the main sensor is a dealbreaker I’ll wait and see how the photos actually look Macro and zoom sound exciting — I’m curious! Doesn’t matter — I usually go for the Pro anyway