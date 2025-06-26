Members-only articles read this month:/
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius
Sometimes sacrifices have to be made for the greater good, and Google seems ready to make them with the Pixel 10.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Even a couple of months before its release, the Pixel 10 is already shaping up to be one of the most hotly discussed and potentially controversial phones of 2025.
Why? Because Google is expected to add a third, zoom camera to its base flagship for the first time ever. At first this sounds amazing, but dig in deeper in the leaks, and you’d find out that the cost of that new camera is lower-grade image sensors for the remaining two cameras.
In fact, the main and ultra-wide cameras are said to be the same ones that the Pixel 9a is using… Not great news considering we are talking about a $300 price difference! That would be even worse if the rumors of a $100 price hike for the Pixel 10 materialize.
But I’m here to argue that we shouldn’t be too quick with our prejudices.
It’s not about specs, it’s about possibilities
Let’s start with the alleged “downgrades.” Google is moving from the Samsung GNV and Sony IMX858 — both flagship-tier sensors — to the Samsung GN8 and Sony IMX712. These newer components are smaller and less capable in terms of dynamic range and low-light performance. But we’ve seen what Google can do with limited hardware before.
The Pixel 9a, which uses similar camera components, is a perfect example. Despite its budget-friendly positioning, it scored 134 in our PhoneArena Camera Score, with strong marks in photo quality and impressive zoom results thanks to Google’s Super Res Zoom. It wasn’t perfect, but it punched far above its class.
If Google applies the same computational magic to the Pixel 10 (now with a new Tensor G5 chip) it could extract even more from these “inferior” parts. And that brings us to the most interesting possibility of all: macro photography.
A surprising new strength: macro photography
The type of macro shots you can get with an iPhone 13 Pro or later. | Image credit — PhoneArena
According to early rumors, the Pixel 10 might take a smart, hybrid approach to macro photography — automatically switching between its new telephoto and ultra-wide cameras based on how close you are to the subject. This could dramatically improve detail and accuracy in close-up shots of textures, small objects, or even tiny insects — an area where most smartphones still fall short.
If the leaks are accurate, this hybrid system could give the Pixel 10 a serious edge in close-up photography — maybe even better than what the iPhone Pro can do.
Versatility over quality
The Pro Pixels might not be as appealing once the Pixel 10 comes along. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This is where the Pixel 10’s new camera layout starts to make more sense. Personally, I’ve found telephoto cameras far more useful than ultra-wides. A telephoto camera is useful for portraits, framing landscapes so that there are no distractions, and even for figuring out text that’s far away. Most ultra-wide cameras, especially on non-Pro phones, suffer from weaker image quality and distortion anyway.
By prioritizing zoom and letting the ultra-wide step in only when needed, Google might be giving users a smarter, more intentional camera setup. That doesn’t mean ultra-wide is useless. But it does mean we’re getting a phone better suited to real-world shooting scenarios.
This shift from Google will only make the Pixel stronger
I like what Google is doing here — there’s no need to go for the best and most expensive image sensor if you can offer the user more by keeping things moderate. I see this as Google focusing on making the camera more adaptable and useful for those who don’t want to pay the extra buck for a Pro model.
We could be looking at the most creatively flexible base Pixel yet. I might not be the sharpest shooter, or the most advanced one — but maybe it will be the one that makes you want to go out and take more photos. And I am willing to bet money that it once again punches above its weight despite the “downgrades.”
