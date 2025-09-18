Walmart knocks the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 to an irresistible price

A massive $105 discount makes the Pixel Watch 3 a much easier choice for dedicated Google Pixel fans.

Close-up of the Pixel Watch 3.
Looking for a new Pixel wearable at a steep discount? Well, you can always consider the Pixel Watch 2 or even the first-gen wearable, which are considerably affordable. But if you’re after a larger screen and improved features, the Pixel Watch 3 is the one to get. Right now, Walmart is letting you save big on the 45mm variant in Obsidian, knocking it to $294.99. That saves you $105on its original asking price of $399.99.

Pixel Watch 3, 45mm: now $105 off

$294 99
$399 99
$105 off (26%)
The Pixel Watch 3 might have already welcomed a successor, but it's now a fantastic bargain for dedicated Google Pixel fans. Walmart offers an incredible $105 price cut on the Obsidian variant, making it way more affordable than usual. Grab yours and save big.
Buy at Walmart

Some of you might think this bargain isn’t good enough now that Google has released the Pixel Watch 4. But here’s the kicker — this wearable is still in pre-order, and open sales won’t start until October 9. As if that’s not enough, we might have to wait quite some time for a proper discount. Considering all of that, the Pixel Watch 3 definitely catches the eye at $105 off, right?

With its minimalist design and a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, this device gives you plenty of viewing area for your vital stats. Plus, it boasts high brightness, so everything stays vivid even in full sun. Let’s not overlook the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection that should help you keep the screen scratch-free for longer.

But what features does the Pixel Watch 3 offer? Quite a few — you’ve got everything from heart rate and sleep tracking to advanced workout metrics and beyond. Speaking of workouts, you can create tailored runs with intervals, pace, and more. And with readiness scores, you know just how much to push each day.

Google also emphasizes safety features, and you’ve got a plethora of those as well. Hopefully, you’ll never have to see exactly how Fall Detection and others work, but it’s nice to know you’ve got them.

While the Pixel Watch 4 certainly brings improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 3 is still a very capable Wear OS device. If you’ve missed out on previous sales, this $105 discount at Walmart is just too good to ignore.

COMMENTS (0)

