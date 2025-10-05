iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

I don't even care for the dual screen, so the tri-screen is a huge no.

Just not my needs. 😉

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 3d ago

I had minimal anticipation for the Edge model, however, I was fortunate enough to receive it as part of a promotion for my business account. I must say, I am quite pleased with it. It's intriguing how the ergonomics of the Edge model contrasts with the S25 Ultra when you transition between them. And besides the specs are pretty good too, the screen and speakers are great battery life is nothing special and the cameras are OK as well.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Another day, another deluded load of tripe from PhoneArena.


Can you just admit how much APple pay you guys for this crap?

Like
9
Reactions
All
Quote
_shamrock_sean
_shamrock_sean
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵R1ftt said:

Another day, another deluded load of tripe from PhoneArena.


Can you just admit how much APple pay you guys for this crap?

Stop reading it then

Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
_shamrock_sean
_shamrock_sean
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I don't like skinny models but always prefered Plus models

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
SAMSUNGMAN25
SAMSUNGMAN25
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵_shamrock_sean said:

Stop reading it then

how do we know if we do not read it?? LOL!!!!!

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
jsdechavez
jsdechavez
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Skinny season is time for another player to rise up, by launching sensible, practical devices.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
chopperwheelie
chopperwheelie
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I just went to an S25 from an S10e. Form factor is a downgrade. S25 is indistinguishable from an iPhone, blech. S10e was peak design. Rounded, smooth edges and right sized. Sleek. Samsung needs to go back to its Galaxy roots.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
limporgyuk
limporgyuk
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Everything about these phones is meh.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Is this design incorporating MagSafe? It appears to be another feature from Apple that has gained widespread popularity. The S26U design, the S26 Edge camera island, and now MagSafe are all examples of Apple’s recent innovations. It raises the question of what Apple will introduce next. Will the new model be unibody or will it revert to aluminum construction?

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless