Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung

p51d007 Arena Master • 3d ago
I don't even care for the dual screen, so the tri-screen is a huge no. Just not my needs. 😉

NunoB512 Arena Master • 3d ago
I had minimal anticipation for the Edge model, however, I was fortunate enough to receive it as part of a promotion for my business account. I must say, I am quite pleased with it. It's intriguing how the ergonomics of the Edge model contrasts with the S25 Ultra when you transition between them. And besides the specs are pretty good too, the screen and speakers are great battery life is nothing special and the cameras are OK as well.

R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 3d ago
Another day, another deluded load of tripe from PhoneArena. Can you just admit how much APple pay you guys for this crap?

_shamrock_sean Arena Apprentice • 3d ago
Stop reading it then

_shamrock_sean Arena Apprentice • 3d ago
I don't like skinny models but always prefered Plus models

SAMSUNGMAN25 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago
how do we know if we do not read it?? LOL!!!!!

jsdechavez Arena Apprentice • 3d ago
Skinny season is time for another player to rise up, by launching sensible, practical devices.

chopperwheelie Arena Apprentice • 3d ago
I just went to an S25 from an S10e. Form factor is a downgrade. S25 is indistinguishable from an iPhone, blech. S10e was peak design. Rounded, smooth edges and right sized. Sleek. Samsung needs to go back to its Galaxy roots.

limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 3d ago
Everything about these phones is meh.

TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago
Is this design incorporating MagSafe? It appears to be another feature from Apple that has gained widespread popularity. The S26U design, the S26 Edge camera island, and now MagSafe are all examples of Apple's recent innovations. It raises the question of what Apple will introduce next. Will the new model be unibody or will it revert to aluminum construction?
