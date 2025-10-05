iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s replacement is basically etched in stone

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

What they need is someone that will "break the mold" and actually INNOVATE and release something new that people will actually purchase in HUGE numbers.

Yeah, a lot of apple fans will line up to buy the newest thing, but to capture people that have never thought of an iphone, they need something amazing.


_shamrock_sean
_shamrock_sean
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵p51d007 said:

What they need is someone that will "break the mold" and actually INNOVATE and release something new that people will actually purchase in HUGE numbers.

Yeah, a lot of apple fans will line up to buy the newest thing, but to capture people that have never thought of an iphone, they need something amazing.

But Apple does sell in huge numbers anyway

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵_shamrock_sean said:

But Apple does sell in huge numbers anyway

Yeah, and that's the problem with Apple/Samsung...they have people convinced that minor upgrades that most people will never really see in real life are worth it. If they had more competition, more innovation, they could probably sell even more.

BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵p51d007 said:

What they need is someone that will "break the mold" and actually INNOVATE and release something new that people will actually purchase in HUGE numbers.

Yeah, a lot of apple fans will line up to buy the newest thing, but to capture people that have never thought of an iphone, they need something amazing.

This guy has a hardware engineering background. A good start vs a business background (pure greed over innovation).

1
