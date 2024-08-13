Google is apparently keeping the Pixel Watch 2 around at permanently reduced prices
Up Next:
If you dig the newly unveiled Pixel Watch 3 but wish it was just a little bit cheaper, it might be a good idea to pick up last year's Pixel Watch 2 right now instead. Obviously, the two Wear OS-powered devices are not created equal, but following its sequel's announcement, Google's sophomore smartwatch effort appears to have permanently dropped to a starting price of $249.99.
This doesn't seem to be a limited-time thing, mind you, and although the reduced prices currently seen on Google's official US website are not yet matched by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, we're willing to bet the farm that will happen sooner rather than later.
Your 250 bucks, of course, are only enough to get you a Bluetooth and GPS-equipped Pixel Watch 2 variant, with 4G LTE-enabled units setting you back an additional $50 a pop. That's substantially down from the $350 and $400 originally charged by Big G for the same two main models in a variety of colorways, and believe it or not, you can now spend less for a second-gen Pixel Watch with no special requirements than Amazon Prime members could last month.
Interestingly, this appears to be the only previous-gen product both kept alive and permanently discounted by Google on the heels of today's big Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 launch. While the OG Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Fold have disappeared without a trace from the search giant's US e-store, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are inexplicably still available at their regular old prices, at least for the time being.
Naturally, there's always a possibility that the Pixel Watch 2 will be discontinued a little further down the line (but before the Pixel Watch 4 arrives), so if you like your budget smartwatches nice, round, decidedly feature-packed, and stuffed to the gills with Google apps and tools, you should probably consider placing your order at some point in the near future.
Recommended Stories
Our Pixel Watch 2 review, in case you're wondering, is more or less as true today as last year, with this bad boy's stylish design, respectable overall performance, decent battery life, and impressive heart rate tracking accuracy continuing to deserve a lot of praise... at $249.99 and up.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: