Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 post-event live debate | PA Show
Google's Pixel 9 post-event live debate | PA Show

Google is apparently keeping the Pixel Watch 2 around at permanently reduced prices

By
0comments
Google is apparently keeping the Pixel Watch 2 around at permanently reduced prices
If you dig the newly unveiled Pixel Watch 3 but wish it was just a little bit cheaper, it might be a good idea to pick up last year's Pixel Watch 2 right now instead. Obviously, the two Wear OS-powered devices are not created equal, but following its sequel's announcement, Google's sophomore smartwatch effort appears to have permanently dropped to a starting price of $249.99.

This doesn't seem to be a limited-time thing, mind you, and although the reduced prices currently seen on Google's official US website are not yet matched by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, we're willing to bet the farm that will happen sooner rather than later.

Your 250 bucks, of course, are only enough to get you a Bluetooth and GPS-equipped Pixel Watch 2 variant, with 4G LTE-enabled units setting you back an additional $50 a pop. That's substantially down from the $350 and $400 originally charged by Big G for the same two main models in a variety of colorways, and believe it or not, you can now spend less for a second-gen Pixel Watch with no special requirements than Amazon Prime members could last month.

Interestingly, this appears to be the only previous-gen product both kept alive and permanently discounted by Google on the heels of today's big Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 launch. While the OG Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Fold have disappeared without a trace from the search giant's US e-store, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are inexplicably still available at their regular old prices, at least for the time being.

Naturally, there's always a possibility that the Pixel Watch 2 will be discontinued a little further down the line (but before the Pixel Watch 4 arrives), so if you like your budget smartwatches nice, round, decidedly feature-packed, and stuffed to the gills with Google apps and tools, you should probably consider placing your order at some point in the near future.

Recommended Stories
Our Pixel Watch 2 review, in case you're wondering, is more or less as true today as last year, with this bad boy's stylish design, respectable overall performance, decent battery life, and impressive heart rate tracking accuracy continuing to deserve a lot of praise... at $249.99 and up.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless