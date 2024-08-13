Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
The Pixel 9 series is official and it brings a brand new addition to the Pixel family

Believe it or not Google just announced its new flagship phone lineup for 2024. Unlike the previous generations that Google traditionally showcased in October, the Pixel 9 series is getting its reveal in August.

What makes this announcement even more monumental is that we are getting not two but three Pixel models this year. We have the standard Pixel 9, a Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the new addition to the lineup—the Pixel 9 Pro.

It might seem like the Pro XL variant is the new model this year, but the reality is that it comes in a very similar size to last year's Pixel 8 Pro. Instead, it is the Pixel 9 Pro, which packs all of the Pro features in a smaller body that is the new flagship from Google this year.

Price and availability


With a brand new addition to the Pixel lineup, you probably won't be surprised to find that pricing has also shifted. The regular Pixel 9 costs $799, which is a $100 price jump from last year's Pixel 8. This places Google's entry-level flagship at the same price point of its biggest rivals like the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL (the true successor to last year's Pro model) starts at $1099, which is once again $100 more than last year's Pixel 8 Pro. The new and smaller Pixel 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes in at the same price of last year's Pro model, at $999.

All starting prices refer to the 128GB storage variants for each of the Pixel 9 variants.

Pre-orders for the phone start today, August 13, with official market availability kicking off on August 22.

Design


The Pixel 9 series introduced a refreshed design that sets a new look for Pixel phones in the near future. While Google has kept the spirit and unique nature of the Pixel look, it has refined its shape and made it more modern.

The frame is now flat and so are the display and back while the corners of the Pixel 9 are slightly curved, all of which results in a more blocky shape compared to the pebble form we had grown accustomed.

The Pro models feature a matte glass back that seems to be more resistant to fingerprints, while the metal frame is reflective. The situation is inverted for the regular Pixel 9, which has a glossy glass back and a matte frame.

Adding further to the new Pixel design is its reshaped camera module, which no longer touches the sides of the phone. Now the cameras are housed in a protruding oval camera island that's centered at the top of each Pixel 9 model.

The bezels around the display are thinner this year, and they are also uniform, making the Pixel 9 series more refined.

Hardware and Specs


Now let's talk about the more nerdy stuff. For starters, the Pixel 9 series comes with the Tensor G4 chipset, which Google says brings you the latest AI experiences that will run smoother than ever. It is supposed to bring much better efficiency compared to the Tensor G3 from last generation, and some performance improvements to boot like 20% faster web browsing and 17% faster app launches.

The Tensor G4 was custom designed for Google with the Google Deepmind team and it's the first processor to run Gemini Nano with multi-modality, which all Pixel 9 phones support. Support for multi-modality means that the new phones from Google can not only understand text, but also images, audio, and speech.

The chip is also said to be more power efficient, offering 20% longer battery life during active use with the screen on and about 25% longer with the screen off, although we will have to double check that in our own dedicated battery tests here at PhoneArena. Stay tuned for our results and comparison to last year's models.

Besides the new chipset, Google has also updated the RAM. The standard model now features 12GB of RAM while the Pros have 16GB of RAM.  A good chunk of that RAM, though, is carved out for the on-device AI functions of the Pixel 9 series, so for any other non-AI related feature the phone relies on a lower amount of memory.

Here's a specs comparison between the Pixel 9 series:

SpecsPixel 9 Pro XLPixel 9 ProPixel 9
Dimensions162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm
Weight221 g199 g198 g
Screen6.8-inch Super Actua (LTPO), 1344 x 2992 OLED, 1-120Hz, 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 26.3-inch Super Actua (LTPO), 1280 x 2856 OLED, 1-120Hz, 3000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 26.3-inch, 1080 x 2424 OLED, 60-120Hz, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G4Google Tensor G4Google Tensor G4
RAM, Storage and Price128 GB: $1099
256 GB: $1159
512 GB: $1279
1 TB: $1499

16 GB RAM
128 GB: $999
256 GB: $1059
512 GB: $1179
1 TB: $1399

16 GB RAM		128 GB: $799
256 GB: $859
---
---

12 GB RAM
CamerasMain (wide): 50 MP, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° FOV, 1/1.31" image sensor size

Ultrawide: 48 MP, AF, ƒ/1.7 aperture. 123° FOV, 1/2.55" image sensor size

Telephoto: 48 MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° FOV, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, 1/2.55" image sensor size

Selfie: 42 MP, AF, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° FOV		Main (wide): 50 MP, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° FOV, 1/1.31" image sensor size

Ultrawide: 48 MP, AF, ƒ/1.7 aperture. 123° FOV, 1/2.55" image sensor size

Telephoto: 48 MP,  ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° FOV, 5x optical zoom,  Super Res Zoom up to 30x, 1/2.55" image sensor size

Selfie: 42 MP, AF, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° FOV		Main (wide): 50 MP, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° FOV, 1/1.31" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 8x

Ultrawide: 48 MP, AF, ƒ/1.7 aperture. 123° FOV, 1/2.55" image sensor size

---

Selfie: 10.5 MP, AF, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 95° FOV
Battery Size5060 mAh4700 mAh4700 mAh
Charging SpeedsUp to 70% in about 30 minutes using Google 45W USB-C ChargerUp to 55% in about 30 minutes using Google 45W USB-C ChargerUp to 55% in about 30 minutes using Google 45W USB-C Charger

Software


Google says that the new Gemini is designed to be helpful, while handling complex tasks without sending your data to third-party AI companies (a jab at Apple and ChatGPT collaboration, no doubt). Gemini will use your phone's data to provide personalized assistance, like scheduling appointments, writing messages, and summarizing documents.

Google is also introducing a new feature with its Pro models called Gemini Live. It allows users to have natural conversations with the Gemini AI assistant. You can interrupt or change topics during the conversation, and Gemini will adapt seamlessly.

Gemini Live will be available first to Gemini Advanced subscribers. However, Google is offering a free year of Google One AI Premium with the purchase of a Pixel 9 Pro or Pro XL, which includes Gemini Advanced features, Gemini in Workspace, and 2TB of storage.

When it comes to the fun and creative AI features Google is known for, we are getting a new one this year called "Add Me". The new Add Me feature on Pixel 9 phones let's users combine two seperate group selfies into one, resulting in a photo that has everyone in it.

The Pro models are also getting an upgraded version of the Video Boost feature that enhances video recordings. The new version will enable upscaling of 4K video into 8K resolution, after being processed into Google's cloud infrastructure and then sent back to your phone.
