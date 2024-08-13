Pixel Watch 3 is here with two size options, new features, and deeper Google ecosystem integration





Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): pre-order at Amazon The Pixel Watch 3 is here! You can now pre-order the smaller-sized model with a 41mm case at Amazon. With its stylish design and multiple features, it's by far the most advanced Google wearable. Pre-order at Amazon Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): pre-order at Amazon If you're looking for a larger screen and some additional features, consider pre-ordering the Pixel Watch 3. This one has a larger 45mm case and a 1.45-inch screen. Pre-order yours at Amazon. Pre-order at Amazon



So, if you are a Google Pixel fan eager to learn about the newest addition to the tech giant’s smartwatch lineup, you are in the right spot. Keep reading to get the full scoop.

Pixel Watch 3 design and display







Google has finally rolled out two size options for its Pixel Watch, putting it on par with the competition. The Pixel Watch 3 now comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. While the overall design of the larger Pixel Watch 3 stays the same, there are some notable updates, such as the bigger display, of course. The Pixel Watch 3 is housed in 100% recycled aluminum. The 45mm model is available in:



Matte Black Aluminum case with Obsidian Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum case with Porcelain Active Band

Matte Hazel Aluminum case with Hazel Active Band





All available colors of the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 , shown in the order listed above. | Image credit – Google



The smaller 41mm model comes in: The smaller 41mm model comes in:



Matte Black Aluminum case with Obsidian Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum case with Porcelain Active Band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case with Hazel Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum case with Rose Quartz Active Band





Explore all the colors of the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 , displayed in the order listed above. | Image credit – Google



Both sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 feature Google's Actua Display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, doubling the Both sizes of thefeature Google's Actua Display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, doubling the Pixel Watch 2 's 1,000 nits. This upgrade makes it much easier to use the watch outdoors in direct sunlight.



With bezels that are over 16% smaller, the Pixel Watch 3 offers a larger active screen area compared to the Pixel Watch 2 – over 10% more screen on the 41mm watch and 40% more on the 45mm version.



The Pixel Watch 3 keeps the solid 5ATM water resistance of its predecessor, making it as reliable as other premium smartwatches. It also scores an IP68 rating, so you can take it for a swim without stressing about water damage.

Pixel Watch 3 battery and charging



Google has made some battery upgrades in its Pixel Watch lineup, though mostly for the larger model. The smaller Pixel Watch 3 sticks with a 306mAh battery, which provides around 24 hours of use with the always-on display turned on. The 45mm version, however, packs a bigger 420mAh battery. However, if you go with the 41mm model, you’ll enjoy 20% faster charging than before.



Google says the Pixel Watch 3 can last up to 24 hours with the always-on display running or up to 36 hours if you switch on Battery Saver Mode. It comes with a USB-C charger that attaches to the watch with pins for a secure connection. With this charger, you can get the watch to 50% in just 30 minutes and up to 80% in around 50 minutes.

Pixel Watch 3 features and software







The Pixel Watch 3 really shines with its range of new features. Out of the box, it runs on the latest Wear OS 5, offering seamless integration with Pixel and other Google devices. Here is how it keeps you connected and in control:



Recommended Stories Nest Cam and Doorbell notifications : You can interact with, let's say, delivery people, watch live feeds, and use two-way talk right from your wrist.

: You can interact with, let's say, delivery people, watch live feeds, and use two-way talk right from your wrist. Google TV remote : Control your TV directly from your watch – pause, adjust the volume, or switch channels.

: Control your TV directly from your watch – pause, adjust the volume, or switch channels. Pixel phone camera control : Snap selfies, group shots, or even use Night Sight for astrophotography without reaching for your phone.

: Snap selfies, group shots, or even use Night Sight for astrophotography without reaching for your phone. Call Screen : View who is calling and why. Google AI can even answer calls for you if you are busy or can’t find your phone.

: View who is calling and why. Google AI can even answer calls for you if you are busy or can’t find your phone. Pixel Recorder app : Record memos or songs on the go and then access them from either your watch or phone.

: Record memos or songs on the go and then access them from either your watch or phone. Google Maps : Get directions even when you are offline.

: Get directions even when you are offline. Google Wallet : Make payments and manage transactions straight from your wrist.



But that is not all – the Pixel Watch 3 also brings a suite of new fitness and health features. It offers an enhanced running experience designed to help you plan, execute, and improve your running routine. You can set up various running plans, including timed warm-ups and cool-downs, target paces, heart rates, distances, and interval routines. But that is not all – thealso brings a suite of new fitness and health features. It offers an enhanced running experience designed to help you plan, execute, and improve your running routine. You can set up various running plans, including timed warm-ups and cool-downs, target paces, heart rates, distances, and interval routines.



When you run, the Pixel Watch 3 uses advanced motion sensing and machine learning to monitor your form. It provides a detailed breakdown of your cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation, and more, helping you fine-tune your performance.







Meanwhile, the new running dashboard in the Fitbit app tracks your weekly mileage and personal records and gives a comprehensive analysis of your runs, keeping you motivated and on track with your fitness goals.



Plus, for the first six months, you’ll get free access to Fitbit Premium, which takes your running routine to the next level. Google AI uses your previous runs, readiness, and target cardio load to tailor daily run recommendations just for you. You'll also get personalized tips on your form and improvement strategies through the new Morning Brief.



Each morning, the Morning Brief sends you a detailed summary of your most crucial health and fitness stats. You can check how well you slept, your readiness score, and how you are progressing toward your weekly exercise goals. It also flags any health metrics – like heart rate variability, breathing rate, or SpO2 – that are outside your usual range. Plus, it updates you on the weather, so you’ll know if you should pack an umbrella or hit the pavement for a run.

Pixel Watch 3 hardware and connectivity







The Pixel Watch 3 is powered by the Qualcomm SW5100 chip and comes with 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of SDRAM. Like most smartwatches, it is equipped with various sensors to ensure all its features work precisely. The Pixel Watch 3 includes:



Multi-path optical heart rate sensor

Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

3-axis accelerometer

Compass

Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking

Ambient light sensor

Altimeter (measures height above ground)

Barometer (measures air pressure)

Magnetometer (measures magnetic field strength)

Gyroscope (measures rotation or tilt)

Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with the ECG app

Skin temperature sensor



The Pixel Watch 3 is compatible with most phones running Android 10.0 or later. It features Bluetooth 5.3 for a speedy and reliable connection, along with 4G support. NFC is also included for convenient payments and connectivity. Theis compatible with most phones running Android 10.0 or later. It features Bluetooth 5.3 for a speedy and reliable connection, along with 4G support. NFC is also included for convenient payments and connectivity.

Pixel Watch 3 price and availability







The new Watch 3 is up for pre-order and will be hitting stores later this month. In the US, the smaller 41mm model is priced at:



$349 for the Wi-Fi-only version

$449 for the LTE model



The larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is priced at:



$399 for the Wi-Fi version

$449 for the LTE variant