Prime Day is over, but this sweet Google Pixel Tablet deal (with no strings) chugs along
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you miss out on Amazon's unprecedented Pixel Tablet promotion from earlier this week due to... carelessness or an inexplicable unwillingness to become a Prime subscriber? Fret not, as Google's first in-house Android slate in ages is still substantially marked down in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations with a charging speaker dock included, and unlike during the e-commerce giant's Prime Big Deal Days event, anyone can save big right now.
Granted, this new offer is not quite as great as the aforementioned Prime-exclusive $90 discount. But it's pretty close, slashing a cool 80 bucks off the $499 and $599 list prices of the 10.95-inch Google Pixel Tablet with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.
By no means a serious alternative for Apple's best iPads out there in 2023 in terms of processing power, this reasonably good-looking, decidedly feature-packed, and especially exceptionally versatile (upper) mid-range Android tablet promises to provide stellar software support.
Of course, its key selling point and main distinguishing feature compared to all of the best tablets money can buy this holiday season remains that bundled dock, which allows you to seamlessly turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts and thus rival Amazon's popular Echo Show smart displays in addition to Apple iPads or Samsung Galaxy Tabs.
When docked, the Pixel Tablet can fill your house with music played in pretty decent quality, as well as take voice commands for a number of handy tasks, control various compatible smart home devices and accessories, and perhaps most importantly, charge at 15-watt speeds to ensure complete and continuous readiness for portable use as a good old fashioned tablet.
This is truly a "best of both worlds" situation... or at least a "decent at two things" type of setup. Either way, if you happen to need a device that can competently pull such double duty, now's the time to make your purchase and hopefully check two items off your holiday shopping list with one stone sans breaking the bank.
