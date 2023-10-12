Prime Day is over, but this sweet Google Pixel Tablet deal (with no strings) chugs along





Granted, this new offer is not quite as great as the aforementioned Prime-exclusive $90 discount. But it's pretty close, slashing a cool 80 bucks off the $499 and $599 list prices of the 10.95-inch Google Pixel Tablet with 128 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively.

Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $80 off (16%) $419 $499 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $80 off (13%) $519 $599 Buy at Amazon





By no means a serious alternative for Apple's best iPads out there in 2023 in terms of processing power, this reasonably good-looking, decidedly feature-packed, and especially exceptionally versatile (upper) mid-range Android tablet promises to provide stellar software support.





Of course, its key selling point and main distinguishing feature compared to all of the best tablets money can buy this holiday season remains that bundled dock, which allows you to seamlessly turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts and thus rival Amazon's popular Echo Show smart displays in addition to Apple iPads or Samsung Galaxy Tabs.





When docked, the Pixel Tablet can fill your house with music played in pretty decent quality, as well as take voice commands for a number of handy tasks, control various compatible smart home devices and accessories, and perhaps most importantly, charge at 15-watt speeds to ensure complete and continuous readiness for portable use as a good old fashioned tablet.





This is truly a "best of both worlds" situation... or at least a "decent at two things" type of setup. Either way, if you happen to need a device that can competently pull such double duty, now's the time to make your purchase and hopefully check two items off your holiday shopping list with one stone sans breaking the bank.