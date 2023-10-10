The Google Pixel Tablet is even more affordable for Prime Day; get one for less while you can
It's Amazon Prime Day once again, which means there are a lot of awesome Prime Day phone deals and Prime Day tablet deals currently available on Amazon. Even Google's first Pixel Tablet is discounted for Amazon Prime Day.
At the moment, the 128GB version of the Pixel Tablets is available with a sweet 18% discount, which means you will score sweet savings of $90 if you pull the trigger on this sweet Prime Day deal. And, if you think that 128GB won't be enough to store all of your photos, you can go for the 256GB model instead, which is also currently $90 off its price.
The Pixel Tablet is Google's comeback to the tablet market. However, the tech giant tried to do something different with its new slate. Instead of creating a mobile powerhouse to rival top dogs like Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, the Pixel Tablet is more of a crossbreed between a smart display and a conventional tablet.
Powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel Tablet has pretty decent performance, albeit not at the level of Samsung's Snapdragon 8 gen 2 powered slates. In addition to that, the Pixel Tablet comes with its own Charging Speaker Dock, which basically turns it into a big smart display, through which you can operate your smart appliances.
However, we advise you to act fast if you want to grab a brand-new Pixel Tablet at a discount. The offer will probably expire when Prime Day ends. Furthermore, such deals are often available only while supplies last, so it may expire even before the event has finished.
Although the slate is made to be used primarily at home, you can pick your Pixel Tablet and use it outside your house as well. The tablet packs a 7020 mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day with regular usage. That said, the slate is intended to stay attached to its charging station when not in use, so you shouldn't have any battery life-related issues as long as you mainly use the tablet around the house.
