Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google's one-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet is on sale at up to a $150 discount now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's one-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet is on sale at up to a $150 discount now
Do you know what goes great with a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Pixel Fold handset and a nice pair of Pixel Buds Pro at a special price of their own? Yes, a marked-down Pixel Tablet. Google's decidedly unconventional 10.95-inch Android slate is perhaps more compelling than ever right now, selling for a cool $100 less than usual in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and an even cooler $150 under its list price with twice as much local digital hoarding room.

The more affordable model has been available at this same discount several times before, including on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, around Christmas, and even in early January. But the 256GB variant is reduced by 150 bucks from a regular price of $599 for only the second time in its nine-month or so existence, and something tells us you'll get a little more than 24 hours to take advantage of the deal this time around.

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included
$101 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included
$151 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Powered by the same Google Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7 smartphone duo rather than the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the gargantuan Pixel Tablet is probably not the greatest Android-running alternative to Apple's best iPads in terms of raw performance. 

But that totally unique speaker dock included with the tablet at no extra charge definitely adds a lot of value and versatility, helping you easily turn this thing into an Amazon Echo Show alternative for your living room. You're basically getting two products at the (reasonable) price of one here, and although there's a good chance a Pixel Tablet 2 will see daylight soon, the first-gen's bang for buck looks pretty hard to beat at the time of this writing.

The Pixel Tablet's battery life is (at the very least) solid as well, the good old fashioned 60Hz IPS LCD screen is... not too bad, and the software support is of course second to none, with Android version updates guaranteed until "at least" June 2026 and regular security patches happening for another two years on top of that. All in all, you're clearly looking at one of the best Android tablets out there, and if you hurry, you can buy it at its best prices yet.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

At 40% off, the JBL Pulse 4 will elevate your gatherings with an epic light show and great sound at an affordable price
At 40% off, the JBL Pulse 4 will elevate your gatherings with an epic light show and great sound at an affordable price
Amazon's first substantial discount on the stellar Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs once again
Amazon's first substantial discount on the stellar Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs once again
OnePlus confirms Ace 3V’s announcement date
OnePlus confirms Ace 3V’s announcement date
Motorola Edge 50 Pro indeed launching in early April? Latest leak suggests so
Motorola Edge 50 Pro indeed launching in early April? Latest leak suggests so
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks like a flagship and is cheaper than ever
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks like a flagship and is cheaper than ever
Do we need a cheaper Galaxy S24 Ultra made by… Asus?
Do we need a cheaper Galaxy S24 Ultra made by… Asus?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless