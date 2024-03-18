Up Next:
Google's one-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet is on sale at up to a $150 discount now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you know what goes great with a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Pixel Fold handset and a nice pair of Pixel Buds Pro at a special price of their own? Yes, a marked-down Pixel Tablet. Google's decidedly unconventional 10.95-inch Android slate is perhaps more compelling than ever right now, selling for a cool $100 less than usual in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and an even cooler $150 under its list price with twice as much local digital hoarding room.
The more affordable model has been available at this same discount several times before, including on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, around Christmas, and even in early January. But the 256GB variant is reduced by 150 bucks from a regular price of $599 for only the second time in its nine-month or so existence, and something tells us you'll get a little more than 24 hours to take advantage of the deal this time around.
Powered by the same Google Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7 smartphone duo rather than the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the gargantuan Pixel Tablet is probably not the greatest Android-running alternative to Apple's best iPads in terms of raw performance.
But that totally unique speaker dock included with the tablet at no extra charge definitely adds a lot of value and versatility, helping you easily turn this thing into an Amazon Echo Show alternative for your living room. You're basically getting two products at the (reasonable) price of one here, and although there's a good chance a Pixel Tablet 2 will see daylight soon, the first-gen's bang for buck looks pretty hard to beat at the time of this writing.
The Pixel Tablet's battery life is (at the very least) solid as well, the good old fashioned 60Hz IPS LCD screen is... not too bad, and the software support is of course second to none, with Android version updates guaranteed until "at least" June 2026 and regular security patches happening for another two years on top of that. All in all, you're clearly looking at one of the best Android tablets out there, and if you hurry, you can buy it at its best prices yet.
Things that are NOT allowed: