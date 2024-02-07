Latest QPR beta includes a clue telling us that the Pixel Tablet 2 is being prepped

Pixel Tablet . Similarly, there were two codenames for the Pixel Tablet 's dock, "Korlan" and "Yuzu." Google released only one dock for the slate, the Charging Speaker Dock which keeps the device charged 24/7 and delivers enhanced audio. A second dock that would only charge the tablet was never released. When the Pixel Tablet was being developed by Google , it was known internally by a pair of codenames, "Tangor" and later "Tangorpro." It was the latter model that eventually became the. Similarly, there were two codenames for the's dock, "Korlan" and "Yuzu." Google released only one dock for the slate, the Charging Speaker Dock which keeps the device charged 24/7 and delivers enhanced audio. A second dock that would only charge the tablet was never released.





This week, with Google pushing out Pixel Tablet 2. How can we come to that conclusion from the "Clementine" and "Kiyomi" codenames discovered in the new beta?

Remember how the first Pixel Tablet had codenames of "Tangor" and "Tangorpro?" A Tangor is a hybrid fruit that combines a sweet orange with another citrus fruit. Examples of Tangors are the Clementine and the Kiyomi, the two codenames found in the latest QPR beta release. And that is one sign that Google is currently developing the second-generation Pixel Tablet.









Remember how the first Pixel Tablet had codenames of "Tangor" and "Tangorpro?" A Tangor is a hybrid fruit that combines a sweet orange with another citrus fruit. Examples of Tangors are the Clementine and the Kiyomi, the two codenames found in the latest QPR beta release. And that is one sign that Google is currently developing the second-generation Pixel Tablet .





The Pixel Tablet 2 will probably keep the same 10.9-inch LCD display found on the OG model and receive an upgrade to the Tensor G3 chipset. That's the same application processor (AP) used to power the Pixel 8 series. The first-generation Pixel Tablet was released with Android 13 and was updated to Android 14. It will receive three years of system updates and five years of security updates. Considering that Google offers seven years of Android OS and security updates for the Pixel 8 series, we could see longer support for the Pixel Tablet 2. The latter will probably launch with Android 14 pre-installed.




