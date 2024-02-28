Best Buy's Deal of the Day makes the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet an attractive choice for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you always wanted to have the Google Pixel Tablet? Today only, Best Buy lets you get one with 256GB of built-in storage space at a super-cool $150 off its price tag. Since this is part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, you’ve got less than 24 hours to pull the trigger.
We’ve done our homework and can confirm this is the best price for Google’s first-ever tablet in over 60 days at Best Buy and Amazon. Speaking of Amazon, you won’t find either the 256GB or the 128GB configuration at discounted prices over there, in case you need another reason to go for the superb limited-time offer at Best Buy.
With its 10.95-inch FHD screen, Tensor G2 chipset, and 8GB RAM, this bad boy gives you reasonable performance for its price. While it doesn’t offer insane raw horsepower like many of the best tablets on the market, the Google slate’s processor boasts AI capabilities, accurate voice typing, and more.
If you like what the Google Pixel Tablet puts to the table, now’s definitely a great time to get one and save big on the process. At $150 off, the 256GB model seems much more attractive for sure, all the more so considering that Best Buy’s deal will have expired by that time tomorrow.
If you’re not after the “conventional tablet formula,” the Pixel Tablet is just what you need. It’s a unique blend between a tablet, a smart home hub, and a smart speaker, and it also comes its own speaker/charging dock.
The tablet runs on Android 13 out of the box, and Google commits to provide security and other updates for another four years, or until 2028. As far as battery life goes, the device offers about nine hours of video playback. When using it at home, of course, we’d recommend keeping it docked, especially if you want the boosted sound performance. The dock also keeps the battery full, thus giving you entertainment all day long.
