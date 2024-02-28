Best Buy's Deal of the Day makes the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet an attractive choice for a limited time

Google Pixel Tablet: Save $150 for a limited time

The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet is 25% off for a limited time. As part of Best Buy's Deals of the Day, this offer is set to expire tomorrow morning, so if you want to get your hands on Google's unique blend between a smart speaker, a smart home hub, and a tablet, now's definitely a great time to do so at a bargain price. Trade-ins help unlock an extra up to $300 in savings.