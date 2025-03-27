Probably the best Google Pixel Tablet deal yet will save you a whopping $200 for a limited time
Far from being the best Android tablet money can buy in 2025, Google's first (and only) Pixel Tablet has managed to stay in the spotlight these last few months by selling at heavily reduced prices basically once every couple of weeks or so.
Whether you prefer the 128 or 256GB storage variant and whether you need the slate's smart display-enabling speaker dock or not, you can once again save big during Amazon's Big Spring sales event as we speak... or save even more money by opting for a Woot purchase.
Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging a remarkably low $249.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Google Pixel Tablet in an entry-level 128 gig storage configuration (sans dock), as well as $299.99 for the same device in the same condition but equipped with double that local digital hoarding room.
It pretty much goes without saying that these prices are lower than what Woot's parent company currently charges, but what's perhaps more important to note is that we seem to be looking at a better-than-Black-Friday-deal here. Otherwise put, these Pixel Tablet models are on sale at new record high discounts of $200 from their regular prices of $450 and $500 respectively, although there is a caveat you need to consider before deciding if this unprecedented promotion is right for you or not.
Namely, Woot's massively discounted units are only backed by a 90-day seller warranty, and if that sounds like a dealbreaker to you, you'll just have to spend $30 more for a 128GB variant or $60 more to get a unit with 256 gigs of internal storage space on Amazon with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.
Released nearly two years ago with a charging speaker dock bundled in, and curiously enough, last summer without one, the first-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet is unlikely to ever receive a sequel, which might actually increase its appeal among hardcore Google fans. The stellar long-term software support, reasonably high-quality (and large) 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen, and premium metal-and-glass construction are just a few of the reasons why you should strongly consider pulling the trigger at these amazingly low prices... even if the overall system performance and audio quality are a bit lacking according to our in-depth Pixel Tablet review.
