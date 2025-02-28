GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Best Buy matches Amazon's Google Pixel Tablet discount, saving you $120 on the 256GB variant

A Google Pixel Tablet placed on its speaker dock on a wooden table.
Remember Amazon's $120 discount on the Google Pixel Tablet with a speaker dock? Well, the same price cut is now available at Best Buy. If you're a hardcore fan of that particular merchant, definitely check out this solid discount, as it'll remain live for only a limited time.

Best Buy currently sells the Google Pixel Tablet with a speaker dock for $120 off its original price. That's a pretty generous discount you'd definitely want to check out. The sale will only last until March 2, so keep it in mind.
Buy at BestBuy

256GB Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock: $120 off

$120 off (20%)
As mentioned, the same discount is still available at Amazon. However, it's been live for some time and could expire at any time, so act fast and take advantage before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

This Android tablet has seen the same price cut at other times, so this sale isn't anything new. Still, the $599 tablet with 256GB of built-in storage is a much more reasonable pick right now. With that in mind, we'd like to emphasize Amazon's deal is still live, so you might want to check that one as well.

Perfect for Google tech fans, the Pixel Tablet provides an unconventional experience some of you might appreciate. Placed on its included charging speaker dock, this Android tablet becomes more than just a slate. It can double up as a smart home hub, a digital photo frame, and more while keeping its battery well-charged and ready.

Remove it from the dock, and you have a mobile entertainment device featuring a 10.95-inch display with crisp resolution and 60Hz refresh rates. If you've already been spoiled by OLED screens with high refresh rates, this display won't impress you very much. But if you're simply looking for casual on-the-go entertainment, the Pixel Tablet could be the one for you.

What about its performance? While we noticed no lag while testing it (check out our Google Pixel Tablet review for reference), the device can't rival the iPad Air (2022) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Series when it comes to raw horsepower. On the bright side, it handles split-screen mode quite well, enabling some multitasking.

On top of everything else, this Google tablet runs on Android 13 out of the box and will receive at least five years of regular OS updates. That means you should get plenty of exclusive AI features for years, which is always nice to hear.

There's no denying that the Galaxy Tab S9 and the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus are more powerful and have better-looking displays than this fella. But the Pixel Tablet is undeniably attractive at $120 off its original price. If you agree, go ahead and buy it at Best Buy. Keep in mind that you have until March 2 to take advantage.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless