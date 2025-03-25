Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
The Google Pixel Tablet gets a hot discount in Amazon's Spring Sale, now more affordable than ever

Amazon's excellent Spring Sale shopping event is now on, and the deals are simply amazing! We're seeing wonderful Spring Sale Pixel deals and one of them is extra cool. Amazon is now discounting the Google Pixel Tablet by a stunning 30%, making it a great budget choice with some nice features!

Google Pixel Tablet now 30% off thanks to Amazon Spring Sale

$120 off (30%)
Enjoy a 30% off on the Pixel Tablet right now thanks to Amazon's excellent Spring Sale deals! The Google Pixel Tablet comes with an 11-inch screen and long battery life, 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage. It supports third-party styli and its performance is reliable and stable. The discount is on the Hazel color and also the Porcelain color.
Normally costing $399, the Google Pixel Tablet is not the most expensive piece of tech out there, despite the good Google Android experience it offers. Now, with the discount, it's a more attractive offer for people looking for a mixture of a Nest hub and a Tablet.

The tablet comes with a comfortable 11-inch display and a recognizable Google design language. It is available in three soft and fresh colors: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose, and today's deal is on the trendy Hazel color.

Of course, the Pixel Tablet features Google AI, the latest industry trend that's been on everyone's radar recently. Its LCD display is quite good for this price, albeit it's not OLED. For casual use, its colors, brightness, and sharpness, it's great.

For creativity, you'll be happy to learn the Google Pixel Tablet supports a stylus: it doesn't have its own dedicated one but supports USI 2.0 compatibility, which means third-party styli supporting the USI standard can work perfectly fine on this bad boy.

Powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2, the Tablet is definitely not a slow one. Understandably, more premium flagship tablets are faster, but at this price point, it's giving some raw power. Multi-tasking and using a split-screen give reliable performance, steady and stable, even if not super-fast.

The tablet comes with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is plenty for what it does, as for storage, you can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB, both UFS 3.1 modules. The discount today is the lowest price this tablet was on Amazon ever, so it's definitely a steal!
