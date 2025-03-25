The Google Pixel Tablet gets a hot discount in Amazon's Spring Sale, now more affordable than ever

$120 off (30%)

Enjoy a 30% off on the Pixel Tablet right now thanks to Amazon's excellent Spring Sale deals! The Google Pixel Tablet comes with an 11-inch screen and long battery life, 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage. It supports third-party styli and its performance is reliable and stable. The discount is on the Hazel color and also the Porcelain color.