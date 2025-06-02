Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The OG Google Pixel Fold is an absolute must-buy right now at this insanely low price

A high-end foldable at the price of a "conventional" mid-range Android handset? It's true, at least for a limited time.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel Fold
Very simply called the Pixel Fold, Google's rookie foldable effort is somehow more compelling than ever before right now. Yes, the two-year-old handset is a better deal at the time of this writing than its more convolutedly named Pixel 9 Pro Fold sequel, at least if you're quick and manage to get it from Woot while the Amazon-owned e-tailer has it in stock at $499.99.

That's the normal price of a "conventional" mid-range Android phone like the Pixel 9a, and the first-of-a-kind Pixel Fold is most definitely not conventional... or a mid-ranger. Granted, its Tensor G2 processor is no longer the fastest Google-made silicon out there, but it's certainly impressive enough for five Benjamins.

Google Pixel Fold

$499 99
$1799
$1299 off (72%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Grade A Refurbished, Practically New Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel Fold

$1249 off (69%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Renewed
Buy at Amazon

Then you have the 7.6-inch primary OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and the 120Hz-capable 5.8-inch secondary screen, which are clearly the biggest strengths and key selling points here, especially at the lower-than-ever aforementioned price.

Unsurprisingly (at least for folks familiar with these types of bonkers Woot deals), your 500 bucks will not get you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Google Pixel Fold unit right now. But the "grade A" refurbished devices on sale until Thursday (or while supplies last) are advertised as "practically new", having been "barely used" before reaching your hands and "fully tested for quality and performance."

Perhaps most importantly, you will also get a full 1-year vendor warranty with your purchase, which should provide a pretty much unrivaled peace of mind for all bargain hunters looking to make the best possible foldable deal in 2025.

Alternatively, you could spend an extra $50 for a "renewed" Pixel Fold on Amazon, but the e-commerce giant is not actually behind that promotion and the third-party seller handling it is unlikely to match Woot's 1-year warranty.

Should you wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go official in a few months before deciding what foldable device to buy? Probably not if you're on a tight budget, as that next-gen model is very likely to start at the same sky-high price as its predecessor, which is also unlikely to drop as low as $500 anytime soon... if ever.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
First Google Pixel 9a discount hits Amazon, possibly for a limited time
First Google Pixel 9a discount hits Amazon, possibly for a limited time
Check out how Google plans on improving the native Google Phone app for Android
Check out how Google plans on improving the native Google Phone app for Android
It's hard to believe that T-Mobile supposedly treated a 20-year customer like this
It's hard to believe that T-Mobile supposedly treated a 20-year customer like this
Save $130 and grab the JBL Xtreme 4 at a fantastic price with this unbeatable deal
Save $130 and grab the JBL Xtreme 4 at a fantastic price with this unbeatable deal
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless