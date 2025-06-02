The OG Google Pixel Fold is an absolute must-buy right now at this insanely low price
A high-end foldable at the price of a "conventional" mid-range Android handset? It's true, at least for a limited time.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Very simply called the Pixel Fold, Google's rookie foldable effort is somehow more compelling than ever before right now. Yes, the two-year-old handset is a better deal at the time of this writing than its more convolutedly named Pixel 9 Pro Fold sequel, at least if you're quick and manage to get it from Woot while the Amazon-owned e-tailer has it in stock at $499.99.
That's the normal price of a "conventional" mid-range Android phone like the Pixel 9a, and the first-of-a-kind Pixel Fold is most definitely not conventional... or a mid-ranger. Granted, its Tensor G2 processor is no longer the fastest Google-made silicon out there, but it's certainly impressive enough for five Benjamins.
Then you have the 7.6-inch primary OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and the 120Hz-capable 5.8-inch secondary screen, which are clearly the biggest strengths and key selling points here, especially at the lower-than-ever aforementioned price.
Unsurprisingly (at least for folks familiar with these types of bonkers Woot deals), your 500 bucks will not get you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Google Pixel Fold unit right now. But the "grade A" refurbished devices on sale until Thursday (or while supplies last) are advertised as "practically new", having been "barely used" before reaching your hands and "fully tested for quality and performance."
Perhaps most importantly, you will also get a full 1-year vendor warranty with your purchase, which should provide a pretty much unrivaled peace of mind for all bargain hunters looking to make the best possible foldable deal in 2025.
Alternatively, you could spend an extra $50 for a "renewed" Pixel Fold on Amazon, but the e-commerce giant is not actually behind that promotion and the third-party seller handling it is unlikely to match Woot's 1-year warranty.
Should you wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go official in a few months before deciding what foldable device to buy? Probably not if you're on a tight budget, as that next-gen model is very likely to start at the same sky-high price as its predecessor, which is also unlikely to drop as low as $500 anytime soon... if ever.
