The OG Google Pixel Fold is an absolute must-buy right now at this insanely low price





Granted, its Tensor G2 processor is no longer the fastest Google-made silicon out there, but it's certainly impressive enough for five Benjamins.

Google Pixel Fold $499 99 $1799 $1299 off (72%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Grade A Refurbished, Practically New Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Woot Google Pixel Fold $1249 off (69%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Renewed Buy at Amazon





Then you have the 7.6-inch primary OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and the 120Hz-capable 5.8-inch secondary screen, which are clearly the biggest strengths and key selling points here, especially at the lower-than-ever aforementioned price.





Unsurprisingly (at least for folks familiar with these types of bonkers Woot deals), your 500 bucks will not get you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Google Pixel Fold unit right now. But the "grade A" refurbished devices on sale until Thursday (or while supplies last) are advertised as "practically new", having been "barely used" before reaching your hands and "fully tested for quality and performance."

Perhaps most importantly, you will also get a full 1-year vendor warranty with your purchase, which should provide a pretty much unrivaled peace of mind for all bargain hunters looking to make the best possible foldable deal in 2025.





Alternatively, you could spend an extra $50 for a "renewed" Pixel Fold on Amazon, but the e-commerce giant is not actually behind that promotion and the third-party seller handling it is unlikely to match Woot's 1-year warranty.





Should you wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go official in a few months before deciding what foldable device to buy? Probably not if you're on a tight budget, as that next-gen model is very likely to start at the same sky-high price as its predecessor, which is also unlikely to drop as low as $500 anytime soon... if ever.