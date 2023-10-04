Google Pixel Buds Pro get new colors, low-latency, conversation detection, and more this Fall

It's Made by Google day and the event just wrapped with a slew of new devices to add to your tech collection. Although we didn't get a new generation of Google Pixel Buds, two new colors are being added to the existing lineup, along with software updates that will take your listening experience to the next level.





Google's Pixel products are known for getting better over time, thanks to regular feature drops and software updates, and the Pixel Buds Pro are no exception. Since their launch last year, Google has been adding new features and improvements, and this fall, they're getting even better.



AI-Powered Improvements One of the biggest new features is AI-powered voice clarity. Pixel Buds Pro now support Bluetooth Super Wideband, which doubles the bandwidth for voices, making you sound fuller and clearer on calls. They also support Clear Calling on Pixel, which reduces the noise around you and enhances the voice of the person on the other end of the line.



New Colors this Fall If the existing selection of Pixel Buds Pro colors do not call out to you, you'll be happy to know that this fall we are also getting two new colors: Bay and Porcelain. These colors have been designed to perfectly complement the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2, so you can match or mix your devices to your liking.





More Features Coming to all Pixel Buds Pro





Conversation Detection: Pixel Buds Pro can now automatically detect when you start speaking and pause your music and switch to Transparency mode. When the conversation ends, your music resumes and Active Noise Cancellation is turned back on.

Low-Latency Gaming Mode: This new mode automatically turns on when you open a compatible game on your Pixel phone and cuts latency in half for a more immersive gaming experience.

Pixel Buds App for Chromebooks: The Pixel Buds app is now available for Chromebooks, so you can easily change your earbud settings, switch noise control modes, and install firmware updates right from your Chromebook.

Existing Benefits of the Pixel Buds Pro Pixel Buds Pro already offer a number of great features that existing users are already benefitting from. These same oldies will continue to enrich the user experience, such as:



Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal: This technology adapts to your unique ear shape and blocks out unwanted noise, so you can focus on your music.

Multipoint Connectivity: Pixel Buds Pro can automatically switch between compatible devices, including Android phones, iOS devices, tablets, and laptops.

Google Assistant Integration: You can use Google Assistant to start your workout music, send a quick text, or even get live translation, all hands-free.



Pixel Buds Pro are already a great pair of wireless earbuds, and they're getting even better with the new features and improvements coming this fall. If you're looking for a pair of earbuds with excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a variety of useful features, Pixel Buds Pro are a great option.




