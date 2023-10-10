Save $100 on the Pixel 7a, Google's latest budget phone, through this sweet Amazon Prime Day deal
It's Amazon Prime Day once again, and Prime Members in the market for a new budget-friendly phone have another chance to snatch a brand-new Pixel 7a, Google's latest budget smartphone, with a sweet discount from Amazon. At the moment, the Pixel 7a is 20% off its price at the retailer, which means you can now get it for $100 less if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can.
The Pixel 7a may be a budget handset, but it's definitely no slouch. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same silicon found in the Pixel 7 Pro, Google's ex-top-of-the-line phone. In other words, you are getting a budget phone with top-tier silicon when going for the Pixel 7a.
Of course, being a Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a also takes beautiful photos. It sports a 64 MP main camera, which can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps, and a 13 MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos also in 4K but at 30fps. This is definitely impressive given the phone's lower price tag.
Overall, the Pixel 7a may be lighter on the pocket, but that doesn't mean it doesn't offer a lot. Its top-tier performance, great cameras, and nice battery life make it a real bargain. Furthermore, the phone is currently an even bigger steal with Amazon's sweet discount. So, don't waste time thinking about whether you should get a Pixel 7a and just tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and purchase one for less while you can.
Google's A-series phones have always had nice battery life, and we are happy to report that the Pixel 7a is no exception. Although it packs a slightly smaller 4385mAh battery, the phone can easily get you through the day without the need to charge.
