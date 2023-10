Save $100 on the Pixel 7a, Google's latest budget phone, through this sweet Amazon Prime Day deal

Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a: Save $100! Get the Pixel 7a from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone has great performance, nice cameras and is a real bang for your buck. $100 off (20%) $399 $499 Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

It's Amazon Prime Day once again, and Prime Members in the market for a new budget-friendly phone have another chance to snatch a brand-new Pixel 7a Google 's latest budget smartphone, with a sweet discount from Amazon. At the moment, theis 20% off its price at the retailer, which means you can now get it for $100 less if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can.Themay be a budget handset, but it's definitely no slouch. The phone is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same silicon found in the Pixel 7 Pro , Google's ex-top-of-the-line phone. In other words, you are getting a budget phone with top-tier silicon when going for theOf course, being a Pixel phone, thealso takes beautiful photos. It sports a 64 MP main camera, which can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps, and a 13 MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos also in 4K but at 30fps. This is definitely impressive given the phone's lower price tag.Google's A-series phones have always had nice battery life, and we are happy to report that theis no exception. Although it packs a slightly smaller 4385mAh battery, the phone can easily get you through the day without the need to charge.Overall, themay be lighter on the pocket, but that doesn't mean it doesn't offer a lot. Its top-tier performance, great cameras, and nice battery life make it a real bargain. Furthermore, the phone is currently an even bigger steal with Amazon's sweet discount. So, don't waste time thinking about whether you should get aand just tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and purchase one for less while you can.