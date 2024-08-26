Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Believe it or not, Google's Pixel 9a may have already leaked out in the wild with redesigned camera

date 2024-08-26

Believe it or not, Google's Pixel 9a may have already leaked out in the wild with redesigned camera
Just in case Google didn't make enough headlines of late with the announcement of a more expansive and diverse Pixel handset family than ever, the search giant's next big (mid-range) phone is surprisingly in the spotlight today as well.

Although it's clearly far too early to know anything for sure about the Pixel 9a, a social media leaker with a somewhat mixed track record claims to have found pictures showing this device in pre-production form on a "random" Facebook private group.

That sounds like the flimsiest story ever, we know, but at the same time, the two photographs do have an air of authenticity, featuring a logo that's likely to look very familiar to many hardcore Google fans. This is a placeholder of sorts that's been used on a number of Pixel prototypes in the past, and although that obviously doesn't rule out the possibility that these images are manipulated, it suggests that the phone depicted is indeed made by Google if we're not in fact dealing with doctored pics.

Big screen, little bezels, new camera module


If what we're looking at here is the real-deal Pixel 9a (which remains a big if), the differences to this year's Pixel 8a mid-ranger are pretty stark. At first glance, this next-gen smartphone is massive (although that may well be a matter of perspective), with reasonably thin and almost symmetrical bezels around that large screen, a flat (and pretty chunky) frame, and most importantly, an entirely new photographic "vision."


Love it or hate it, the Pixel 8a's distinctive rear camera visor might be going away, making room for a much subtler, smaller, and thinner dual snapper module with a separated LED flash to the side. This would undeniably allow the Pixel 9a to be overall skinnier than its predecessor, or at least fit a bigger battery under its hood without increasing the thickness much.

Of course, we know that some of you preferred the distinction of the Pixel 8a's rear cover and how it could help you stand out from the crowd of budget 5G phone users today, in which case all you can do is hope that these photos will prove to be fake... or hang on to your Pixel 8a even after its sequel rolls out.

Could the Pixel 9a be released this year?


That... wouldn't make a lot of sense, but as odd as it sounds, it's apparently what "ShrimpApplePro" has heard from some inside sources. At the same time, the tipster, who obviously specializes primarily in Apple-related stories, admits that he personally believes a launch "as usual" at the Google I/O conference next year is far more likely.


All in all, we shouldn't completely rule out a Pixel 9a announcement by the end of 2024 (as farfetched as it may sound), and even though it's probably premature for such details, the handset is purportedly likely to be released in a grand total of four color options, including the pictured black hue (or dark gray), a silver paint job, and "others."
