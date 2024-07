Google Pixel 9 series to reportedly receive significant camera upgrades: new sensors, 8K video, more

Alleged Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , and Pixel 9 Pro XL live image | Image credit — Rozetked





Rumored specs for the Pixel 9 series cameras | Image credit — Android Authority

Below is a breakdown of all the sensors that are rumored to equip the Pixel 9 series cameras:

Pixel 9

Primary Sensor: Samsung GNK

Ultrawide Sensor: Sony IMX858

Front-facing camera: Samsung 3J1 (with autofocus)

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL

Primary Sensor: Samsung GNK

Ultrawide Sensor: Sony IMX858

Telephoto Sensor: Sony IMX858

Front-facing camera: Sony IMX858

Infrared thermometer: Melexis MLX90632

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Primary Sensor: Unknown

Ultrawide Sensor: Samsung 3LU

Front-facing camera: Samsung 3K1

Based on this information, it's looking like the Pixel 9 series is set to feature some significant improvements to its camera hardware and software. This year's Made by Google event, which is set to take place next month, is looking like it will be full of exciting announcements.

Google is reportedly making significant changes to the camera hardware in its upcoming Pixel 9 phones. According to a new report, thewill feature a new Sony IMX858 ultrawide sensor, which is larger and better in low-light conditions than the previous Sony IMX386. Thewill also reportedly have an autofocus-enabled front-facing camera, like the Pixel 8 Pro Theand Pixel 9 Pro XL will also feature a new Sony IMX858 sensor for the ultrawide, telephoto, and front-facing cameras. This should make the front-facing camera on these phones particularly impressive, as it is designed for rear-facing cameras and is larger than most dedicated selfie cameras. Both of the Pro Pixels will retain the same infrared thermometer as last year, despite its limited use and controversial nature.TheFold is also set for some changes, with a new Samsung 3LU ultrawide camera and Samsung 3K1 selfie cameras. These changes may be due to the new Pixel foldable being thinner than the original Pixel Fold In addition to these hardware changes, the upcoming version of the Pixel Camera app will support recording 8K video at 30 frames per second. It is not yet clear which of thedevices will support this feature, or whether it will be available at launch.