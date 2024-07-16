Google Pixel 9 series to reportedly receive significant camera upgrades: new sensors, 8K video, more
Alleged Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL live image | Image credit — Rozetked
Google is reportedly making significant changes to the camera hardware in its upcoming Pixel 9 phones. According to a new report, the Pixel 9 will feature a new Sony IMX858 ultrawide sensor, which is larger and better in low-light conditions than the previous Sony IMX386. The Pixel 9 will also reportedly have an autofocus-enabled front-facing camera, like the Pixel 8 Pro.
The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will also feature a new Sony IMX858 sensor for the ultrawide, telephoto, and front-facing cameras. This should make the front-facing camera on these phones particularly impressive, as it is designed for rear-facing cameras and is larger than most dedicated selfie cameras. Both of the Pro Pixels will retain the same infrared thermometer as last year, despite its limited use and controversial nature.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also set for some changes, with a new Samsung 3LU ultrawide camera and Samsung 3K1 selfie cameras. These changes may be due to the new Pixel foldable being thinner than the original Pixel Fold.
In addition to these hardware changes, the upcoming version of the Pixel Camera app will support recording 8K video at 30 frames per second. It is not yet clear which of the Pixel 9 devices will support this feature, or whether it will be available at launch.
Rumored specs for the Pixel 9 series cameras | Image credit — Android Authority
Below is a breakdown of all the sensors that are rumored to equip the Pixel 9 series cameras:
Pixel 9
- Primary Sensor: Samsung GNK
- Ultrawide Sensor: Sony IMX858
- Front-facing camera: Samsung 3J1 (with autofocus)
Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL
- Primary Sensor: Samsung GNK
- Ultrawide Sensor: Sony IMX858
- Telephoto Sensor: Sony IMX858
- Front-facing camera: Sony IMX858
- Infrared thermometer: Melexis MLX90632
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Primary Sensor: Unknown
- Ultrawide Sensor: Samsung 3LU
- Front-facing camera: Samsung 3K1
Based on this information, it's looking like the Pixel 9 series is set to feature some significant improvements to its camera hardware and software. This year's Made by Google event, which is set to take place next month, is looking like it will be full of exciting announcements.
