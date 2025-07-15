The Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1) are now widely available in most regions





Hardware-wise, the Phone (3) includes the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and either 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on the configuration. Storage goes up to 512GB, and customers in some regions are receiving free upgrades to the higher-memory model. However, this promotional offer is not available everywhere.



One regional variation worth noting is the Indian version of the Nothing Phone (3) , which ships with a larger 5,500mAh battery. The international variant carries a slightly smaller 5,150mAh cell. This distinction might matter to heavy users, especially with Nothing's increasing focus on long-lasting performance.









Meanwhile, the Nothing Headphone (1) marks the brand's first foray into premium over-ear audio. Featuring a transparent outer shell that fits Nothing's signature design language, the headphones support active noise cancellation, dual-device connectivity, and personalized sound profiles. While early impressions have been limited, these headphones are positioned to compete in a market already dominated by established players like Sony, Apple, and Bose. With both devices now widely available, the real test begins. Will the Phone (3)'s divisive design and modest hardware tweaks prove appealing to longtime fans? And can the Headphone (1) carve out space in a crowded field? As always, we'll be keeping a close eye on community feedback and long-term impressions — but for now, Nothing is keeping its momentum going with bold choices and growing ambitions.

