The Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1) are now widely available in most regions
Sales begin across the US, Europe, and India, with some region-exclusive perks
The latest chapter in Nothing’s growing ecosystem is officially underway. The company has now opened sales in most regions for both the Nothing Phone (3) and its debut over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1).
Following several weeks of heated online discussion — especially surrounding the updated design of the Phone (3) — the devices are now available in multiple regions, including the US, UK, Europe, and India. For those interested, purchases can be made directly through the official Nothing store, while third-party retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart are handling sales in select markets.
Hardware-wise, the Phone (3) includes the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch OLED display, and either 12GB or 16GB of RAM depending on the configuration. Storage goes up to 512GB, and customers in some regions are receiving free upgrades to the higher-memory model. However, this promotional offer is not available everywhere.
One regional variation worth noting is the Indian version of the Nothing Phone (3), which ships with a larger 5,500mAh battery. The international variant carries a slightly smaller 5,150mAh cell. This distinction might matter to heavy users, especially with Nothing's increasing focus on long-lasting performance.
Meanwhile, the Nothing Headphone (1) marks the brand’s first foray into premium over-ear audio. Featuring a transparent outer shell that fits Nothing’s signature design language, the headphones support active noise cancellation, dual-device connectivity, and personalized sound profiles. While early impressions have been limited, these headphones are positioned to compete in a market already dominated by established players like Sony, Apple, and Bose.
With both devices now widely available, the real test begins. Will the Phone (3)’s divisive design and modest hardware tweaks prove appealing to longtime fans? And can the Headphone (1) carve out space in a crowded field?
As we reported in our review of the Nothing Phone (3), the phone takes a bolder aesthetic leap compared to previous models. The rear panel sees a major redesign of the Glyph Interface, now called Glyph Matrix, introducing more granular lighting zones and interactive animations. That change divided opinion early on, but the final release gives users more hands-on control with lighting patterns and real-time integrations.
Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1). | Image credit — PhoneArena
As always, we’ll be keeping a close eye on community feedback and long-term impressions — but for now, Nothing is keeping its momentum going with bold choices and growing ambitions.
