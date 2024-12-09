The greatest Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal has returned in time for Christmas





Released just a few months ago as Google's sophomore foldable effort and marked down by $300 from a regular starting price of $1,799 a couple of weeks back, the undeniably gorgeous Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at the time of this writing for, you guessed it, $300 less than usual.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $300 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $300 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





This record high discount, which is unlikely to be improved anytime soon, applies yet again to both the 256GB storage configuration that normally costs the aforementioned $1,799 and a 512 gig variant you typically have to pay $1,919 for. By no means a conventionally affordable device, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold delivers objectively excellent value for your money today, and if you hurry, Amazon vows to ship this bad boy to your doorstep "before Christmas."





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the Z Fold 6 , which is something our in-depth Compared to something like Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Z Fold 6 , Google's latest foldable powerhouse offers significantly more screen real estate as far as its primary display is concerned, as well as an extra four gigs of RAM. On the not so bright side of things, Google-made Tensor chips are generally considered inferior to Qualcomm processors like theinside the, which is something our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro Fold review highlighted as a key weakness of this otherwise remarkable gadget.





The same review, however, showered the now deeply discounted handset with praise for its outstanding camera performance, surprisingly refined design, and excellent external screen, completing the picture of possibly the perfect Christmas gift for foldable aficionados and mobile tech enthusiasts in general. Just keep in mind that Amazon's new holiday promotion is obviously unlikely to last forever.