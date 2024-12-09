The greatest Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal has returned in time for Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bargain hunters of all budgets and device preferences have had plenty of chances to get the best phones in the world at the lowest possible prices on and around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you've somehow not used up all your holiday shopping resources yet, one of the top foldables out there is once again heavily discounted with no strings attached.
Released just a few months ago as Google's sophomore foldable effort and marked down by $300 from a regular starting price of $1,799 a couple of weeks back, the undeniably gorgeous Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at the time of this writing for, you guessed it, $300 less than usual.
This record high discount, which is unlikely to be improved anytime soon, applies yet again to both the 256GB storage configuration that normally costs the aforementioned $1,799 and a 512 gig variant you typically have to pay $1,919 for. By no means a conventionally affordable device, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold delivers objectively excellent value for your money today, and if you hurry, Amazon vows to ship this bad boy to your doorstep "before Christmas."
Compared to something like Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google's latest foldable powerhouse offers significantly more screen real estate as far as its primary display is concerned, as well as an extra four gigs of RAM. On the not so bright side of things, Google-made Tensor chips are generally considered inferior to Qualcomm processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the Z Fold 6, which is something our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro Fold review highlighted as a key weakness of this otherwise remarkable gadget.
The same review, however, showered the now deeply discounted handset with praise for its outstanding camera performance, surprisingly refined design, and excellent external screen, completing the picture of possibly the perfect Christmas gift for foldable aficionados and mobile tech enthusiasts in general. Just keep in mind that Amazon's new holiday promotion is obviously unlikely to last forever.
