Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Pixel 9 may rival Apple's Genmoji with AI-powered "Creative Assistant"

By
0comments
Google Pixel 9 may rival Apple's Genmoji with AI-powered "Creative Assistant"
Image credit — Google

According to a new report, Google might just be joining the AI-powered creativity game. Hints found in the code of Android 15 Beta 3 suggest that the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones could feature a new tool called "Creative Assistant". This tool, likely exclusive to Pixel phones, could use artificial intelligence to generate stickers and emojis, similar to Apple's Genmoji feature.

The Creative Assistant app itself isn't available in the beta version, but references to it have been found within other apps. For example, the Markup app mentions a "remix" button that seems connected to the Creative Assistant. This suggests that users might be able to create stickers using AI and then add them to screenshots or other images.

Google Markup app without and with "Creative Assistant" remix button forcefully enabled | Image credit: Android Authority

One big question is whether the Creative Assistant will work directly on the phone or if it will rely on cloud computing. The Pixel 9's expected Tensor G4 chip, combined with Gemini Nano, could potentially handle sticker generation due to the smaller size and resolution of stickers compared to other images.

This Creative Assistant seems like a natural next step for Google's Gboard app, which already includes the Emoji Kitchen feature for combining emojis. The new tool could potentially offer generative features for creating entirely new emojis. Whether it will be able to rival Apple's Genmoji, which was unveiled at WWDC and allows users to generate emojis in the messenger app, remains to be seen.

The possibility of exclusive AI features on Pixel phones could make them a more attractive option compared to other Android phones. However, if Google's history of feature rollouts shows us anything, it is that they usually do eventually end up rolling out to other devices in time, or as a paid feature tied in to Google One. We'll have to wait for more information to see how Google's AI-powered creativity tool compares to Apple's Genmoji and whether it will be accessible to a wider range of users.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless