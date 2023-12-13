Google is spoiling Pixel 8 and 8 Pro shoppers rotten with up to $325 discounts... on one condition
You know those killer Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro holiday deals originally kicked off before Black Friday and revived after Cyber Monday to last all the way through Christmas? If you felt like there was no way you could save even more than $150 and $200 respectively on Google's latest and greatest in-house smartphones, well, now there is. And it does not involve a trade-in or a carrier commitment of any sort.
Yes, an unlocked 6.2-inch Pixel 8 can be yours right now for as little as $424 after an enhanced last-minute Christmas discount of $275, while the jumbo-sized and state-of-the-art 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro is down to $674 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.
These vastly improved new special offers come straight from Google, but you can't just enter the search giant's official US e-store and order the two Tensor G3-powered handsets at these new record low prices. Instead, you'll have to wait for an email including a promotional code for an exclusive $125 discount available only for paid YouTube Premium subscribers in the US.
Not yet subscribed to Google's music streaming service? An individual premium membership only costs $13.99 a month, and given that this promotion is set to expire on December 23, you might still have a little time to sign up for the platform and receive an extra Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro price cut.
The instructions included in the aforementioned email seem pretty straightforward and easy to follow, letting you combine Google's "normal" discount with this additional offer, and at their newly reduced prices, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are arguably impossible to turn down.
Especially if you're an Android purist, you'll certainly appreciate the incredible value of a decidedly high-end $424 phone guaranteed to receive both major OS updates and security patches until at least October 2030 (!!!). That's of course true for both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, with the latter model holding a number of key advantages over the former that undoubtedly make it one of the overall best phones money can buy right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: