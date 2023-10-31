Pixel 8 Pro pink/yellow text bug might soon get a fix
Earlier this month, we reported on an annoying bug affecting some Pixel 8 Pro owners—text displaying in a pink or yellow hue on the Always On Display. Well, it seems Google is on the case, addressing the issue with a fix coming soon.
As per Android Police, Google has acknowledged the bug and committed to resolving it in an upcoming Android release. The November security patch for Pixels is expected next week and may carry the fix. However, if the build was finalized before the bug patch, Pixel 8 users might need to wait until the December Pixel Feature Drop for a resolution.
Some Pixel 8 Pro users claim that forcing Always On Display to work at a 120Hz refresh rate resolves the issue, but it comes with an added cost—extra battery drain. Theories are circulating that the tinting issue arises because the Pixel 8 Pro's AMOLED panel lacks 100% grayscale uniformity. This results in individual red, green, and blue pixels overpowering other colors, particularly noticeable at lower brightness and refresh rates.
It's not uncommon for new Android phones, or iPhones, for that matter (just check all the iPhone 15 series issues users have encountered), to launch with quirky issues or bugs. Typically, manufacturers address these concerns through a software update shortly after the phone's release, and this situation appears to be following that pattern.
It seems like the tinting problem occurs at super-low brightness levels and when the 1Hz refresh rate is in play. If you want to recreate the issue on your phone, enable Always On Display, step into a dark room, and wait 5 seconds for the screen to drop the refresh rate to 1Hz. You might observe uneven color banding, with the text taking on a pink or yellowish tint.
The company's potential workaround for the problem might involve increasing the brightness of Always On Display or setting a minimum refresh rate of 10Hz. This could also clarify why the issue doesn't affect the smaller Pixel 8, as its OLED panel can't drop the refresh rate as low as 1Hz.
