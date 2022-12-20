The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Google Camera
2
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro delivered some noteworthy camera improvements this year, like the improved increased zoom range and better image quality while shooting in different zoom ranges, or the 21% wider ultra-wide snapper with auto focus. That being said, new tech quickly becomes old in this fast-paced industry, and we are already looking forward to the next Google flagship — the Pixel 8 series.

Quite frankly, it is way too soon to say anything with certainty about Google's next flagship phone lineup, but the first nugget of information has already leaked online. A leaker/developer called Kuba Wojciechowski has dug into the Google Camera Go app, which has a history for revealing upcoming upgrades to the camera system, and discovered hints that the Pixel 8 series might come with better HDR performance (via AndroidAuthority). How? Through something called staggered HDR support.


What is staggered HDR?


Staggered high dynamic range (HDR) started being introduced to high-end phones in 2021, and it is a faster and more successful approach to capturing evenly-exposed images. With staggered HDR, phone cameras can capture a short, medium, and long exposure snapshot in an extremely quick manner, which results in two main positive outcomes: better overall exposure (which means the subject is more-realistically lit) and less photo blur.

In comparison, the Pixel 7 series uses HDR+ with bracketing, which takes 5 quick short exposures prior to the user tapping the shutter button on the display, and then one long exposure shot after the shutter is activated.

The Pixel 8 series might be getting a new main camera sensor


According to Mr. Wojciechowski, the fact that there are signs for staggered HDR support could mean that the Pixel 8 series might come with a brand new main camera sensor, and more precisely Samsung's Isocell GN2 (which supports staggered HDR). Google and Samsung have a really healthy business relationship these days, so it wouldn't be surprising if that is the case, especially given that the current Pixel phones come with the Isocell GN1.

It is not just better HDR that the GN2 would bring though. The Samsung image sensor in question also comes with better autofocusing thanks to its Dual Pixel Pro tech, as well as better image quality in low-light conditions thanks to a larger pixel size.

Okay, yes, there is still plenty of time until we see the Pixel 8 series, but we are already getting very excited about it! If the upgrades of this caliber, we just might be looking at the biggest Google phone upgrade since the Pixel 6 series.
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
