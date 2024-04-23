Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Pixel 7a becomes the phone of choice for every bargain hunter after a gorgeous limited-time discount

We recently told you about a sweet deal at Best Buy, allowing you to save $250 (50%) and snap up a brand-new Pixel 7a for just $249. Sadly, the offer was so good that it didn't last for long, and it's now a thing of the past. But don't fret, dear bargain hunter! Lady Luck is giving you yet another opportunity to snag a brand-new Pixel 7a at a discounted price.

This time, the retailer offering the price cut is the Amazon-owned Woot. As for the markdown itself, it's 32%, letting you save $159 and get a brand-new Pixel 7a for $339.99 instead of its usual price of $499. We agree that the offer is not as good as the one Best Buy had, but it's better than the 30% discount the Pixel 7a is currently enjoying on Amazon.

Google Pixel 7a: Save $159 at Woot!

The awesome Pixel 7a is $159 off its price at Woot, waiting to be snatched up. The phone comes with a Tensor G2 chipset, offering good performance. Additionally, its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper take gorgeous-looking photos. Overall, the Pixel 7a is a real bang for your buck, so act fast and get one through this sweet limited-time deal now!
$159 off (32%)
$339 99
$499
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 7a: Save $150 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get a brand-new Pixel 7a on Amazon, where this beauty is discounted by $150.
$150 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


You should hurry up, as Woot's deal has a timer and will be available for eight more days — at the time of writing — or until sold out. So, act fast and secure a brand-new Pixel 7a today, as this phone is worth every single penny spent.

Equipped with a Google Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7a offers top-tier performance despite boasting a more budget-friendly price tag. In addition to that, it comes with a 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper and wields Google's famous image processing magic. This allows it to take gorgeous-looking photos, as a true self-respecting Pixel phone would. Moreover, it can record videos at 4K at 30fps, so it has you covered on that front as well.

Battery life is also good here. Despite sporting a smaller than most phones 4385mAh battery, the Pixel 7a has no trouble lasting you a whole day without top-ups. Additionally, the phone comes with 7.5W wireless charging support, which is a feature that's rarely seen on affordable phones.

The Pixel 7a is a real bargain, so don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get one at a reduced price now before it's too late!
