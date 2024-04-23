Up Next:
The Pixel 7a becomes the phone of choice for every bargain hunter after a gorgeous limited-time discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We recently told you about a sweet deal at Best Buy, allowing you to save $250 (50%) and snap up a brand-new Pixel 7a for just $249. Sadly, the offer was so good that it didn't last for long, and it's now a thing of the past. But don't fret, dear bargain hunter! Lady Luck is giving you yet another opportunity to snag a brand-new Pixel 7a at a discounted price.
You should hurry up, as Woot's deal has a timer and will be available for eight more days — at the time of writing — or until sold out. So, act fast and secure a brand-new Pixel 7a today, as this phone is worth every single penny spent.
Battery life is also good here. Despite sporting a smaller than most phones 4385mAh battery, the Pixel 7a has no trouble lasting you a whole day without top-ups. Additionally, the phone comes with 7.5W wireless charging support, which is a feature that's rarely seen on affordable phones.
The Pixel 7a is a real bargain, so don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get one at a reduced price now before it's too late!
This time, the retailer offering the price cut is the Amazon-owned Woot. As for the markdown itself, it's 32%, letting you save $159 and get a brand-new Pixel 7a for $339.99 instead of its usual price of $499. We agree that the offer is not as good as the one Best Buy had, but it's better than the 30% discount the Pixel 7a is currently enjoying on Amazon.
Equipped with a Google Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7a offers top-tier performance despite boasting a more budget-friendly price tag. In addition to that, it comes with a 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper and wields Google's famous image processing magic. This allows it to take gorgeous-looking photos, as a true self-respecting Pixel phone would. Moreover, it can record videos at 4K at 30fps, so it has you covered on that front as well.
