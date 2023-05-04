Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price





But what if you're not very interested in... any of that stuff and instead want to buy arguably the best Google smartphone available right now at the lowest possible price with the fewest possible complications?

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Obsidian Color Only $199 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





Fret not, as Amazon has your back in that case, charging a very cool 200 bucks less than usual for an unlocked 5G-enabled Pixel 7 Pro in a single 128GB storage configuration and a single "Obsidian" color.





While it's certainly not unusual to see this 6.7-inch Tensor G2-powered bad boy go (well) below its $899 list price at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy with or without strings attached, what you're looking at here is the highest discount ever available... anywhere in the US sans special conditions like upfront carrier activations, device trade-ins, number port-ins, or new lines of service.





As such and especially because Amazon happens to only sell one specific Pixel 7 Pro variant at a hugely marked-down price, we fully expect this mind-blowing and somewhat random deal to go away very quickly.





Not quite as powerful as something like Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 Ultra due to the inherent flaws of a second-gen processor developed in-house, the Pixel 7 Pro is still without a doubt one of the absolute best phones on the market in 2023. After all, its battery life is solid, those wired and wireless charging speeds... not too bad, the camera performance and versatility eclipses pretty much everything you can get from other Android phones today, and the software experience as clean and as smooth as they come (minus the occasional bug).





If you hurry, you can get your hands on all that and more (like a super-fluid LTPO AMOLED display, IP68 water and dust resistant, Titan M2 security, and free VPN by Google One) at an absolutely unbeatable price with no hoops to jump through.