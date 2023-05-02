Google Pixel Buds A-Series leak gives us a better look at the new "Sky Blue" variant





This is, of course, not a new product. The Pixel Buds A-Series have been around for almost exactly a year now, and were released as a low cost earbuds option to accompany the Google Pixel 6a when it launched. However, now with the impending release of the Pixel 7a in just a few days, the Pixel Buds A-Series have made a comeback with the new color.









"Sky Blue" is expected to be an almost exact match of the "Arctic Blue" hue that we expect the Pixel 7a to come in, which looks like a very muted pastel blue. Of course, as this is just a relaunch in a new color, there aren't really any differences to be expected as far as specs or performance.





The Pixel Buds A-Series look almost exactly like the original Pixel Buds, lacking wireless charging, active noise cancelling and other pro features. However, at launch, it received credit for almost completely fixing the annoying cut offs that the original Pixel Buds suffered from. According to this leak, the pricing of these buds is not expected to change from its current MSRP pricing, which stands at $99 USD at the moment.





It is unclear if these earbuds will ship as a bonus item or at a significant discount when the Google Pixel 7a is purchased via the Google Store or any phone carriers, but that possibility is very likely considering last year's deals for the Pixel 6a. Regardless, I can see these as a very viable option for new Google Pixel 7a owners that want earbuds but don't have a need for pro features, with the added bonus that you can color match them to your new smartphone.



