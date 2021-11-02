Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
iOS Apple Android Processors Google

Google Tensor gets trounced by the A15 Bionic in new Machine Learning benchmark test

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Tensor gets trounced by the A15 Bionic in new Machine Learning benchmark test
When Google unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last month, it discussed the homemade Google Tensor chip that drives both phones. Google, unlike Apple, failed to mention how many transistors are used by the Tensor (the A15 Bionic sports 15 billion transistors) and instead decided to focus on the component's capabilities with Machine Learning. Unlike the Snapdragon chips used on past Pixel models, Google designed the SoC to work specifically with the computational photography and other features that the Pixel 6 line includes.

Apple's A15 Bionic chipset trounced the Google Tensor in an ML-focused benchmark test


Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, Face Unblur are examples of computational photography driven by the Tensor. And the chip also helps the Pixel offer ambient features such as the Pixel 6 series' always-on displays and the Now Playing feature that tells you the name of a song (and the artist) that is playing in the background. The Tensor chip also allows the new Pixels to deliver the most accurate Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) ever created by Google without consuming too much battery life.

So you would think that when it comes to Machine Learning, the Google Tensor would outperform the A15 Bionic in a benchmark test, but that is not what took place. Instead, on the Geekbench ML test, the Tensor was trounced by Apple's A15 Bionic. The developer of the benchmark test, Primate Labs, says that it is a cross-platform test that is designed to "help you understand whether your device is ready to run the latest machine learning applications."

Grab the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro

$899
Buy at BestBuy

In the Geekbench ML TensorFlow Lite CPU test, the Apple A15 scored 939 compared to just 307 for the Google Tensor. The GPU test was not as lopsided, but Apple's latest chipset still won the battle 2727 (Core ML) while the Tensor scores just 1720 (NNAPI). Overall, the A15 Bionic scored 5,934 on the Geekbenck ML test compared to 3,455 for the Tensor. So even looking at how both chipsets handle Machine Learning tasks, which is supposed to be the strength of the Tensor chip, the A15 Bionic is 71% faster.

So does this mean that you should choose the iPhone 13 Pro Max over the Pixel 6 Pro? No, no it does not. This is a decision that goes beyond the specs. If features like native real-time grammar correction or Live Translate appeal to you more than long battery life or Macro Mode, does it really bother you if the Google Tensor falls short on the Geekbench ML benchmark test?

Do you find that iOS can get boring?


Honestly, iOS can get a little, shall we say, boring. With the quarterly Pixel feature drop, you never know what useful new software Google will be disseminating to your Pixel. And while early indications are that the iPhone 13 Pro Max beats the Pixel 6 Pro in the battery life department, as long as you can get one full day from the Pixel, does it really matter?

Besides, we won't know what to really expect from the Pixel 6 Pro battery for more than a week since it takes a total of two weeks for the adaptive battery feature (which uses Machine Learning) to understand how you use the phone and the battery. And if you need to stretch out the battery on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, disabling 5G will reportedly add more battery life to the handsets.

Remember, most 5G coverage in the U.S. today consists of low-band signals which are not much faster than 4G LTE. The fastest 5G signals are from high-band spectrum which is statistically very hard to find in most areas of the country. Turning off 5G on your Pixel 6 series handset might be worth it if you want the extra battery life.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
User reviews
10.0
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $524off $475 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.0
$800 Special T-Mobile $800 Special BestBuy $100 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3227 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Review
9.0
$700 Special BestBuy $0 Special Verizon $699 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Review
9.3
$1000 Special BestBuy $0 Special Verizon $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
8.8
Deal Special Amazon $1100 Special T-Mobile $1100 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

Netflix brings its thin mobile games library to all Android users
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix brings its thin mobile games library to all Android users
New Samsung Internet Browser beta adds better tabs, improved security
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
New Samsung Internet Browser beta adds better tabs, improved security
Pokemon GO’s spiritual AR successor is shutting down in early 2022
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon GO’s spiritual AR successor is shutting down in early 2022
Siri's Konami Code Easter Egg has three different responses to tell you
by Alan Friedman,  0
Siri's Konami Code Easter Egg has three different responses to tell you
Early Black Friday deals make Google's Nest Audio, Hub, and Hub Max cheaper than ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Early Black Friday deals make Google's Nest Audio, Hub, and Hub Max cheaper than ever
T-Mobile joins forces with Walmart on a hot new slate of 'exclusive' smartphone deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
T-Mobile joins forces with Walmart on a hot new slate of 'exclusive' smartphone deals
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless