The first (supposed) images of Google’s Pixel 7 just got leaked

Aleksandar Anastasov
Presumably eight months away from when we expect to see the release of Google’s Pixel 7 lineup, the first images of the phone’s design have appeared online, showing us what we could expect from the tech giant’s phones in 2022.

The images come in the form of CAD renders from tipster @xleaks7 who shared them with the help of choosebesttech. Keep in mind, however, that these are not confirmed official renders.

What will the Pixel 7 look like?


Judging by these supposed renders, it seems Google wouldn’t be changing too much as far as the Pixel 7’s looks are concerned. Not that this comes as a surprise, though, as the search giant ushered in a signature new look for its phone lineup last year with the introduction of the Pixel 6. Suffice to say, it is unlikely this design will be drastically changing anytime soon.

Nevertheless, if we pay close attention it becomes clear that there are at least some small refinements to the design. It looks as if, while the unique camera visor on the back will stay the same, the cameras inside might end up shifting.


The Google Pixel 7 could also end up being ever so slightly smaller than the Pixel 6, with the suggested dimensions being 6.1 x 2.8 x 0.3in (155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm) compared to 6.24 x 2.94 x 0.35in (158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm) respectively.

Additionally, there is a line on the phone’s top side, which at first glance can be confused for a button in these renders, but is more likely a 5G mmWave antenna. That is something that the Pixel 6 was lacking in comparison.

As for the rest of the phone, it will supposedly be largely the same as the previous generation. That includes the bezels, fingerprint scanner, speakers, and front-facing camera. Well, at least judging from this first leak. If Google keeps the same release schedule as last year, we have plenty of time to find out more.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 7 (6 updates)
