The fantastic Google Pixel 6a is on sale and the Pixel phone to get if you are on a shoestring budget
Google may have released its brand-new Pixel 8a, but guess what other phone from the Pixel A series is the better buy for a Google fan on a budget? And no, it's not the Pixel 7a. Are you ready?
The answer is: the Pixel 6a. Ta daa! Well, we understand that the phone may not be on your radar anymore, as it's advancing in years, being released in 2022. However, Woot is currently selling this oldie for just $259.99, slashing $89 off the phone's listed price of $349. Moreover, the handset is unlocked and in new condition, which makes this deal even more enticing. As always, this is a limited-time offer, so acting fast on this one is highly advisable.
Woot had the same deal around the end of April. So, if you missed your chance to snag this handsome fella back then, it seems Lady Luck is giving you a second opportunity to redeem your mistake.
Powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset and equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Pixel 6a should be able to still deliver good performance. And while it probably won't have any issues with performing day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos, it may struggle with more complex tasks, like running heavy games, for instance.
Overall, the Pixel 6a may be old, but it still has a lot going for it. Furthermore, given that its cost was $450 when it was released, getting it for $259.99 is a real bargain. So, if you are in the market for a new Pixel phone on a budget, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and purchasing a brand-new Pixel 6a today!
As a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 6a wields Google's software magic and can take gorgeous-looking photos and record videos at up to 4K at 60fps. It also comes equipped with a 4,410mAh battery, which lasts a whole day on a single charge.
