Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

The fantastic Google Pixel 6a is on sale and the Pixel phone to get if you are on a shoestring budget

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The fantastic Google Pixel 6a is on sale and the Pixel phone to get if you are on a shoestring budge
Google may have released its brand-new Pixel 8a, but guess what other phone from the Pixel A series is the better buy for a Google fan on a budget? And no, it's not the Pixel 7a. Are you ready?

The answer is: the Pixel 6a. Ta daa! Well, we understand that the phone may not be on your radar anymore, as it's advancing in years, being released in 2022. However, Woot is currently selling this oldie for just $259.99, slashing $89 off the phone's listed price of $349. Moreover, the handset is unlocked and in new condition, which makes this deal even more enticing. As always, this is a limited-time offer, so acting fast on this one is highly advisable.

Google Pixel 6a (Chalk): Just $259.99 at Woot!

Woot currently sales the Pixel 6a for $89 off its listed price. The phone is fully unlocked and in brand-new condition, and is the best choice for a Google fan on a budget. Powered by the first Tensor chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Pixel 6a should have plenty of power for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos. In addition, it takes gorgeous photos and comes with a 4,410mAh battery, which lasts a whole day on a single charge. Act quickly and snag your brand-new Pixel 6a today!
$89 off (26%)
$259 99
$349
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 6a (Chalk): Save $52 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Pixel 6a on Amazon and save $52.
$52 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


Woot had the same deal around the end of April. So, if you missed your chance to snag this handsome fella back then, it seems Lady Luck is giving you a second opportunity to redeem your mistake.

Powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset and equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Pixel 6a should be able to still deliver good performance. And while it probably won't have any issues with performing day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos, it may struggle with more complex tasks, like running heavy games, for instance.

As a proper Pixel phone, the Pixel 6a wields Google's software magic and can take gorgeous-looking photos and record videos at up to 4K at 60fps. It also comes equipped with a 4,410mAh battery, which lasts a whole day on a single charge.

Overall, the Pixel 6a may be old, but it still has a lot going for it. Furthermore, given that its cost was $450 when it was released, getting it for $259.99 is a real bargain. So, if you are in the market for a new Pixel phone on a budget, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and purchasing a brand-new Pixel 6a today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless