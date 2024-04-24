Fantastic Google Pixel 6a deal makes it the mid-range phone to go for right now



Google Pixel 6a (Chalk): ONLY $259.99 at Woot The Google Pixel 6a is now a dream come true for cash-strapped Google Pixel phone fans. This puppy sells at $89 off for a limited time at Amazon-owned Woot. The phone is brand-new, untouched, and unopened, and arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. Even though this phone is no spring chicken, it's still a worthwhile choice, especially if you want a compact phone with an OLED screen and flagship-grade processor.



While this definitely isn’t the While this definitely isn’t the best Google Pixel phone , it’s still among the best mid-range phones as the most bang-for-buck option. Indeed, this fella has a flagship-grade processor, a fantastic display, a compact design, and, of course, an impressive camera setup. What more could you want from a sub-$300 phone?



By the way, Amazon also has an ongoing promo on the model in Chalk, offering it at $55 off. This deal certainly isn’t as good as Woot’s, but you can trade in an eligible phone in good condition for up to $260 extra as an Amazon Gift Card.



Display-wise, the Display-wise, the Google handset sports a compact 6.1-inch OLED screen. You get vibrant colors and sufficient peak brightness that makes this puppy usable even under direct sunlight. Then again, compromises had to be made to achieve the lower price point, which is probably why refresh rates here don’t go beyond 60Hz.



Under the hood, Google's proprietary Tensor G1 chipset does its magic. While not the latest processor the brand has developed, this one performs more than decent for the phone's price range. Feel free to check out our Pixel 7a review to see how the Pixel 6a compares to its successor on the performance front.



The Pixel 6a doesn’t boast the improved camera setup of its successor. For its price, however, this phone performs more than nicely on that front with its 12MP dual camera setup on the rear and 8MP front sensor. It doesn’t just capture beautiful photos with accurate colors – the camera app also has some neat features like Magic Eraser.



The Pixel 6a packs a 4,410mAh battery, sufficient for its compact size. You should squeeze almost 14 hours of web browsing out of it, which isn’t half bad either. Finally, although released in 2022, this puppy will remain trendy until 2027, another reason to go for it at Woot while it still costs just $260. Keep in mind the deal will remain live for just a few more days.