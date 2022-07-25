 New Pixel 6a get a good repair score yet Google's quality control may be amiss - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

New Pixel 6a get a good repair score yet Google's quality control may be amiss

Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Google's feisty $450 midranger - the new Pixel 6a - has undergone the teardown treatment before it has even been released to the public as the launch is scheduled for later this week. The indefatigable PBK disassembler used the weekend to tear into a Pixel 6a and gave it very good repairability score of 7/10, better than the 5.5/10 score that the Google Pixel 6 Pro got on account of its harder to pry off components like the battery unit.

Get the Google Pixel 6a with a preorder bonus

Preorder your Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage colors, and receive a free Pixel Buds A Series kit with Google's best 2022 midranger. The Pixel 6a will be released on July 28, but those who preorder early are likely to get their phones shipped before that.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

The noise-canceling Google Pixel Buds Pro are now up for preorder with your Pixel 6a

You can now preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro to go with your favorite Pixel 6a color. The first major effort to create Pro earbuds resulted in Pixel Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and a whopping 11 hours of battery life on a charge.
Pre-order at Amazon


The battery came out very easily as, thankfully, its center wasn't glued as well like it is on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Moreover, Google's using clips to attach the display instead of copious amount of adhesive only and the panel can also be removed with relative ease.

The phones enjoys a "3D thermoformed composite" plastic back that can be unglued, too, and means that the Pixel 6a is a phone you won't have to baby all the time like most glass-y handsets of today.

The only ho-hum aspect in terms of repairability is the USB-C charging port that is soldered to the mainboard together with Google's Tensor chipset and all other silicon paraphernalia, so if you break the port you may be in for a larger repair than needed.

Google, however, recently entered a partnership with iFixit for providing genuine spare parts and repair schematics that should make fixing a Pixel 6a cheaper and easier, in a move to preempt any mandates stemming by the recent Right to Repair Act passing.

Unfortunately, the teardown began with finding some debris in the brand new Google Pixel 6a box and some scratches on said plastic rear and camera lens bezel. Hopefully, such mishaps won't be happening  on a regular basis to early adopters, as it would once again indicate quality control omissions on part of the assembly partners that Google works with over its Pixel phones. 
Story Timeline
9 stories
25 Jul, 2022
New Pixel 6a get a good repair score yet Google's quality control may be amiss
12 Jun, 2022
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
08 May, 2022
Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
31 Mar, 2022
Pixel 6a retail box leak indicates it could break cover sooner than expected
25 Mar, 2022
There could be a long wait between the Pixel 6a launch and availability
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

More base RAM and big performance boost tipped for iPhone 14
More base RAM and big performance boost tipped for iPhone 14
Vote now: Under-display fingerprint scanners vs rear/side mounted
Vote now: Under-display fingerprint scanners vs rear/side mounted
Cool Pixel 6a photography feature coming this week to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Cool Pixel 6a photography feature coming this week to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Netflix escapes Apple Tax at last as app links to streamer's own subscription site
Netflix escapes Apple Tax at last as app links to streamer's own subscription site
Apple Watch Pro could ditch the current rectangular form but it won't be for everybody
Apple Watch Pro could ditch the current rectangular form but it won't be for everybody
Lucky consumer gets his Pixel Buds Pro early and loves them
Lucky consumer gets his Pixel Buds Pro early and loves them

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Many failed, but Samsung made it…
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Many failed, but Samsung made it…
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless