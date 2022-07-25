New Pixel 6a get a good repair score yet Google's quality control may be amiss
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's feisty $450 midranger - the new Pixel 6a - has undergone the teardown treatment before it has even been released to the public as the launch is scheduled for later this week. The indefatigable PBK disassembler used the weekend to tear into a Pixel 6a and gave it very good repairability score of 7/10, better than the 5.5/10 score that the Google Pixel 6 Pro got on account of its harder to pry off components like the battery unit.
The battery came out very easily as, thankfully, its center wasn't glued as well like it is on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Moreover, Google's using clips to attach the display instead of copious amount of adhesive only and the panel can also be removed with relative ease.
The phones enjoys a "3D thermoformed composite" plastic back that can be unglued, too, and means that the Pixel 6a is a phone you won't have to baby all the time like most glass-y handsets of today.
The only ho-hum aspect in terms of repairability is the USB-C charging port that is soldered to the mainboard together with Google's Tensor chipset and all other silicon paraphernalia, so if you break the port you may be in for a larger repair than needed.
Google, however, recently entered a partnership with iFixit for providing genuine spare parts and repair schematics that should make fixing a Pixel 6a cheaper and easier, in a move to preempt any mandates stemming by the recent Right to Repair Act passing.
Unfortunately, the teardown began with finding some debris in the brand new Google Pixel 6a box and some scratches on said plastic rear and camera lens bezel. Hopefully, such mishaps won't be happening on a regular basis to early adopters, as it would once again indicate quality control omissions on part of the assembly partners that Google works with over its Pixel phones.
25 Jul, 2022New Pixel 6a get a good repair score yet Google's quality control may be amiss
12 Jun, 2022New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
08 May, 2022Rumor: Google Pixel 6a production begins
31 Mar, 2022Pixel 6a retail box leak indicates it could break cover sooner than expected
25 Mar, 2022There could be a long wait between the Pixel 6a launch and availability
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: