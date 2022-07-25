New Pixel 6a get a good repair score yet Google's quality control may be amiss

Get the Google Pixel 6a with a preorder bonus Preorder your Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage colors, and receive a free Pixel Buds A Series kit with Google's best 2022 midranger. The Pixel 6a will be released on July 28, but those who preorder early are likely to get their phones shipped before that. Gift Pre-order at Amazon The noise-canceling Google Pixel Buds Pro are now up for preorder with your Pixel 6a You can now preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro to go with your favorite Pixel 6a color. The first major effort to create Pro earbuds resulted in Pixel Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and a whopping 11 hours of battery life on a charge. Pre-order at Amazon





The battery came out very easily as, thankfully, its center wasn't glued as well like it is on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Moreover, Google's using clips to attach the display instead of copious amount of adhesive only and the panel can also be removed with relative ease.





The phones enjoys a "3D thermoformed composite" plastic back that can be unglued, too, and means that the Pixel 6a is a phone you won't have to baby all the time like most glass-y handsets of today.





The only ho-hum aspect in terms of repairability is the USB-C charging port that is soldered to the mainboard together with Google's Tensor chipset and all other silicon paraphernalia, so if you break the port you may be in for a larger repair than needed.





Google, however, recently entered a partnership with iFixit for providing genuine spare parts and repair schematics that should make fixing a Pixel 6a cheaper and easier, in a move to preempt any mandates stemming by the recent Right to Repair Act passing.





Unfortunately, the teardown began with finding some debris in the brand new Google Pixel 6a box and some scratches on said plastic rear and camera lens bezel. Hopefully, such mishaps won't be happening on a regular basis to early adopters, as it would once again indicate quality control omissions on part of the assembly partners that Google works with over its Pixel phones.