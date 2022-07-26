The Pixel 6 finger scanner controversy returns on the Pixel 6a with random finger unlocks

Get the Google Pixel 6a with a preorder bonus Preorder your Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage colors, and receive a free Pixel Buds A Series kit with Google's best 2022 midranger. The Pixel 6a will be released on July 28, but those who preorder early are likely to get their phones shipped before that. Gift Pre-order at Amazon The noise-canceling Google Pixel Buds Pro are now up for preorder with your Pixel 6a You can now preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro to go with your favorite Pixel 6a color. The first major effort to create Pro earbuds resulted in Pixel Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and a whopping 11 hours of battery life on a charge. Pre-order at Amazon





While the Pixel 6 issue was due to scrappy screen protectors, the Pixel 6a random finger unlocks seem to be replicated all too easily without one. As you can see in the video above, a stranger's unregistered finger is all it takes to unlock the phone on that particular unit.





A possible explanation could be that Google has been sending non-retail units for early reviews, as some are complaining that there were debris in the sealed box and some scratches on the plastic back and the camera bezel as a result.



