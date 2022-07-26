 The Pixel 6 finger scanner controversy returns on the Pixel 6a with random finger unlocks - PhoneArena
Google
In what seems as a repeat of the Google Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner controversy, some early Pixel 6a units delivered to reviewers are allowing them to unlock the phone with unregistered fingers.

While the Pixel 6 issue was due to scrappy screen protectors, the Pixel 6a random finger unlocks seem to be replicated all too easily without one. As you can see in the video above, a stranger's unregistered finger is all it takes to unlock the phone on that particular unit.

A possible explanation could be that Google has been sending non-retail units for early reviews, as some are complaining that there were debris in the sealed box and some scratches on the plastic back and the camera bezel as a result.

Still, not every unit is exhibiting the random fingerprint unlocks, and the Pixel 6a should be equipped with a better finger scanner this time around, which is reportedly different (read: faster) than the slow one on the Pixel 6, so it might all be solved with a software update at some point.
