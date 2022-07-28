Google's Pixel 6a is now up for grabs at Best Buy with a nice deal sweetener





Said audience may have jumped at the chance to pre-order the $449 "pure" Android 12 handset with stellar software support and awesome cameras last week in order to score a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds A-Series... unless, of course, you don't really need middling new true wireless earbuds sans active noise cancellation.

Google Pixel 6a 5G, 128GB, Unlocked, Free $50 Gift Card Gift $449 Buy at BestBuy





If that's the case, it might be a better idea to purchase the 6.1-inch Pixel 6a in your favorite color from Best Buy right now and get a free $50 gift card. That's technically less valuable than what Amazon offered in terms of a pre-order freebie, but it does allow you to save a few bucks on a multitude of different products available at Best Buy.





Google's Pixel 6a is officially shipping across the nation starting today, mind you, and this particular launch deal is scheduled to run through August 7 with pretty much no strings attached and no special requirements... apart from your standard valid e-mail address.





The device manufacturer and search giant itself is holding an essentially identical sale on its website until August 7, throwing in $50 Google Store credit with all Pixel 6a purchases, while Amazon is unfortunately not offering anything special anymore with your 450 bucks.





Of course, you can always go the carrier route instead and score considerably heftier discounts from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T with new lines, select unlimited plans, monthly installments, and/or device trade-ins. But if you'd rather get a completely unlocked unit you can move around at will, Best Buy is probably your number one option at the time of this writing.



