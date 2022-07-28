 Google's Pixel 6a is now up for grabs at Best Buy with a nice deal sweetener - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Google's Pixel 6a is now up for grabs at Best Buy with a nice deal sweetener

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's Pixel 6a is now up for grabs at Best Buy with a nice deal sweetener
Whether you consider the Pixel 6a yet another missed opportunity for Google to shine bright in its fight against Apple (and key strategic partner Samsung) or a heavyweight contender for this year's Android value champion title, there's clearly an audience for an affordable 5G-enabled mid-ranger powered by the same processor as 2021's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Said audience may have jumped at the chance to pre-order the $449 "pure" Android 12 handset with stellar software support and awesome cameras last week in order to score a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds A-Series... unless, of course, you don't really need middling new true wireless earbuds sans active noise cancellation.

Google Pixel 6a

5G, 128GB, Unlocked, Free $50 Gift Card
Gift
$449
Buy at BestBuy

If that's the case, it might be a better idea to purchase the 6.1-inch Pixel 6a in your favorite color from Best Buy right now and get a free $50 gift card. That's technically less valuable than what Amazon offered in terms of a pre-order freebie, but it does allow you to save a few bucks on a multitude of different products available at Best Buy.

Google's Pixel 6a is officially shipping across the nation starting today, mind you, and this particular launch deal is scheduled to run through August 7 with pretty much no strings attached and no special requirements... apart from your standard valid e-mail address. 

The device manufacturer and search giant itself is holding an essentially identical sale on its website until August 7, throwing in $50 Google Store credit with all Pixel 6a purchases, while Amazon is unfortunately not offering anything special anymore with your 450 bucks.

Of course, you can always go the carrier route instead and score considerably heftier discounts from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T with new lines, select unlimited plans, monthly installments, and/or device trade-ins. But if you'd rather get a completely unlocked unit you can move around at will, Best Buy is probably your number one option at the time of this writing.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Motorola Razr 2022 specs finally revealed
Motorola Razr 2022 specs finally revealed
Final Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 prices and pre-order date and freebies revealed
Final Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 prices and pre-order date and freebies revealed
New teaser photo shows the bigger outer screen of the Moto Razr 2022
New teaser photo shows the bigger outer screen of the Moto Razr 2022
The Galaxy S23 won't be powered by Exynos, says Qualcomm, as it signs multiyear Samsung deal that includes 6G
The Galaxy S23 won't be powered by Exynos, says Qualcomm, as it signs multiyear Samsung deal that includes 6G
Apple reportedly hires a Lamborghini design executive for the Apple Car project
Apple reportedly hires a Lamborghini design executive for the Apple Car project
Meta in trouble: the company reports a first-ever revenue decline
Meta in trouble: the company reports a first-ever revenue decline

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless