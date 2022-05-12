Google Pixel 6a: What's in the box?
Google I/O 2022 is very exciting for the mobile tech community. At its annual developer conference, Google announced its long-awaited Pixel Watch, a new pair of Pixel Buds designed to rival the "Pro" models of other major manufacturers like Apple, and its latest budget Pixel phone, the Pixel 6a.
Starting at $449, the Pixel 6a is looking to be a great deal for its budget-friendly price tag — if there is still such a thing. It will come with Google's own silicon, the Tensor chip, which, as we know, powers the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
As you can see, your Pixel 6a will come with all the standard stuff a new phone comes with. Unfortunately, in keeping with the recent practice of selling power adapters separately, Big G won't include a power brick in the Pixel 6a package, but you can purchase one separately for $25 from Google's official website.
If you are looking forward to buying one, you are probably asking yourself what goodies you will find in the box of the Pixel 6a once it is in your hands.
What's in the Pixel 6a box?
- Pixel 6a
- USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable (USB 2.0)
- Documentation
- Quick Switch Adapter
- SIM ejector tool
What's not in the Pixel 6a box?
- A 30W Power adapter
- Headphones
- USB Type-C to headphone jack adapter
- Case
As for the USB Type-C to headphone jack adapter and the Type-C earphones, you can also buy them from Google's official website. The adapter costs $12. As for the earphones, well, the price depends on the model.
